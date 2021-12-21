ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2021-2022 Tesla Model Y earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+

By Byron Hurd
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla once again has something to crow about when it comes to vehicle safety. Its small Model Y SUV earned an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ nod, acing the vast majority of the safety org's testing...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iihs#Tesla Model Y#Vehicles#Iihs Top Safety Pick#The Top Safety Pick#Long Range
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model Y Dies Within 24 Hours Of Delivery

A Reddit user named FazedCow uploaded a review of his first 24 hours with a brand-new Tesla Model Y Performance. Spoiler alert: The rear motor failed, leaving the car completely dead. FazedCow says he's always been into cars and was looking to get a new, practical winter car. He already owns an Audi S4 and a 718 Cayman S.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Tesla Model 3 Cost?

The Tesla Model 3 is an enormous success for Tesla, and it’s easy to see why. For electric vehicle buyers, it offers a high level of performance and technological sophistication, but at a more affordable price compared to other Tesla models like the Model S and Model X. However, what if you want a top-of-the-line driving experience? In this case, you’ll want to get a fully loaded new 2022 Tesla Model 3. Find out how much it costs.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Rejects Model Y Buyer's Call To Honor Retroactive FSD Pricing

Earlier this month, Tesla notified Model Y Long Range RWD reservation holders to change their orders, effectively confirming reports from February 2021 that the planned Model Y base variant won’t happen anymore. While people who ordered a Model Y LR RWD can choose a different Model Y variant or...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Carscoops

Canada’s Project Arrow EV To Be Larger Than Tesla Model Y, Feature Local Batteries

The all-electric Project Arrow SUV is taking shape in Canada with current plans calling for it to cost between $40,000 and $60,000 with up to 60,000 units produced annually. The vehicle is being brought to life by Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) that represents 90 per cent of all independent automotive parts manufacturers in the country. More than 400 companies have expressed interest in taking part in the project and according to APMA chief technical officer Fraser Dunn, the association has started to go through statements of work and supplier agreements with dozens of companies.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Using Four-Year-Old Batteries In New Cars

Tesla is a company rarely removed from controversy, but this doesn't prevent people from buying its cars in droves. Even the Big Apple's boys in blue are set to join in on the craze, following the example of the UK's thin blue line. Not everyone can afford to spend big on a brand new Tesla, however, and many will therefore opt for demo cars to get a cheaper rate. However, it seems that the notorious cost-cutting of Tesla extends beyond the questionable quality that you get in many of its new vehicles. A Twitter user has come across a concerning disclaimer on Tesla's website that pertains to certain demo Model 3 listings, and the implications aren't kind to the EV maker's image.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Potential Model Y Long Range RWD Buyer Tells Tale Of How Tesla Did Him Wrong

Tesla has often been known to cancel certain versions of its various models. Some of these cancellations come after the version is on the market for a short time, while others come before the promised version ever launches. This wouldn't be such a big deal were it not for the...
CARS
insideevs.com

Top-Selling EVs Across The Globe: Tesla Dominates, Model 3 Leads

New data compiled by Uswitch.com reveals that top-selling electric cars in various countries around the world. The publication concluded that Tesla is the top EV maker worldwide, and the Model 3 is the best-selling EV. Moreover, the Tesla midsize sedan is the top-selling model in four more countries in 2021 than it was in 2020.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Tesla Model Y Make The Ultimate Sacrifice

Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted that the Model Y crossover would become the carmaker's best-selling vehicle globally. That could very well happen, especially once additional production gets underway at Tesla's still under construction Gigafactories in Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany. Until then, the Model Y's success continues with this latest piece of news from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Outsells Most Popular Luxury SUVs In China

Tesla Model Y is crushing the competition in China’s high-end SUV market, with the BEV crossover model having sold 23,117 units in November, a very good number indeed in the world´s biggest electric car market. This basically placed the Model Y outselling Audi Q5 and BMW X3, two very popular luxury SUVs that normally sell well in the Chinese market.
RETAIL
Autoblog

2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get raft of changes in Europe

As part of the certification process for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in Europe, the electric automaker submitted documents to local authorities detailing changes. Those docs then found their way to the Tesla Fahrer und Freunde forum, and from there to Electrek, giving us a look at what's ahead. Some of the modifications have already been made to the more expensive Model S and Model X and are filtering down, or have been applied to the Model 3/Y in China and are now migrating to vehicles built in the Berlin Gigafactory. We expect the updates will eventually cross the Atlantic and come to Tesla's built in the Fremont, California facility.
CARS
cbs17

Cary Police Department adds two new Tesla Model Y cruisers to fleet

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two new Tesla Model Y cruisers are joining the Cary Police Departments’ fleet of vehicles. They’re equipped with sirens, lights and other needed equipment. Cary’s Interim Police Chief Terry Sult says the electric vehicles will help keep the community better protected. “Say...
CARY, NC
Jalopnik

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Causes Accident With Model Y

Video footage has come to light that shows a Tesla Model Y almost driving itself into a head-on collision due to the Full Self-Driving Beta. Last Friday, the footage was originally posted on YouTube before the uploader removed the video. The video was reposted on Twitter. The video begins with...
CARS
CNET

Ford Bronco falls short of IIHS safety awards, but passes toughest test

The Ford Bronco will not wear a coveted Top Safety Pick banner after the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released the SUV's final scores on Wednesday. The SUV aced five of the six crash tests with top-rated Good marks, but an Acceptable rating in the head restraint test was its downfall. To qualify for a Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must earn a Good rating in all six tests.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does the Tesla Model Y Come With Mudflaps?

The Tesla Model Y is a popular EV for its exciting driving experience, great tech, and impressive all-electric driving range. Even so, this crossover SUV has some minor flaws, including a lack of mudflaps and problematic paint. The problem has prompted many new Model Y owners to install mudflaps not long after buying their EVs.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy