The investment manager of the future

By David Teten
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Even millennial-friendly platforms like Betterment, RobinHood and Wealthfront are only approaching their businesses one-dimensionally,” said Suzanne Ley, formerly head of financial institutions at Westpac. “We need to focus on how China is leading the way with its complete reinvention of how we think about money and investing. For...

Infinite revenue multiples

Today is Christmas Day, so I don’t know precisely how many of you are actually here. Hello to the seven of us avoiding our families, I suppose. But before we’re called back to actually Talk To Other People, let’s talk about two quick things, yeah? Let’s have fun one last time in 2021. Thanks for reading, by the way. I appreciate you.
Capital is a commodity

In emerging markets, where our company Seedstars focuses its attention, VC capital flow has been growing 40% year on year but still represents less than 4% of global volumes, despite accounting for the majority of the world’s population. Whether you think this is a bubble, one fact remains true: Capital is a commodity.
Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
Despite scrapped IPO, Babbel sees fast growth for its language learning service

Scrapping the IPO was clearly unexpected for everybody, though. “It was disappointing for the team that worked on it — worked hard and long — and we were doing really well,” Schepker said. “We had our books covered, we were on the right trajectory, met more than 100 super-interesting investors, got fantastic feedback — and then the Evergrande situation unraveled, which pulled the plug on most of the IPO markets. We were faced with a very conscious decision of do we launch ourselves into that market, yes or no?”
Serial fintech founder raises $20M for Ant Money to make micro-investing even more accessible

Then in 2018, Walter went live with a new company — Blast. With that venture, he aimed to challenge traditional banking yet again by bringing personalized financial tools to gamers. In other words, Blast wanted to give users a way to save money while playing video games. (Cruttenden apparently acquired some patents from Acorns in order to start this company.)
Ocurate raises $3.5M to show customer lifetime value for B2C companies

Backers in the round include 8-Bit Capital, DCF Capital, Data Community Fund, AIX Ventures, Italmobiliare, Streamlined Ventures and some individual strategic angel investors like Adam Metzger and Mazen Al-Jubeir. Tobi Konitzer, founder and CEO of Ocurate, founded the company in July to establish lifetime value as an organizing principle for...
Calibrate Ventures raises $97M for second fund targeting AI, automation

With Calibrate Fund II, the firm has $175 million in assets under management, co-founder and managing partner Jason Schoettler told TechCrunch. The firm raised $80 million for its first fund in 2018. Since then, the firm invested in 17 companies, most notably Built Robotics, Embodied, FarmWise, Soft Robotics, Talage and TruckLabs. Together, those companies raised a collective $425 million.
CBRE Investment Management acquires core Polish logistics portfolio

CBRE Investment Management, on behalf of one of its separate account clients, has agreed to acquire the Nexus portfolio, a 211,803-square-meter (2.3 million-square-foot) logistics portfolio located in Poland, from European Logistics Investment, a vehicle jointly managed by Griffin Real Estate, Redefine and Madison International Realty. The portfolio comprises a total...
Justworks files to take its SMB-focused, HR-themed SaaS business public

With Samsara closing out 2021 and Reddit set to ensure fireworks, we might be content. But there are more offerings coming, including Justworks: The HR software company filed late last week, so we’re going to tear into its S-1 to see just what the company has built. The Exchange...
