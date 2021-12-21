ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More research needed on omicron and how it affects Americans, experts say

By Darren Cunningham
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iURud_0dSmppDe00

The interest in keeping up with COVID and its variants varies from person to person. Some opt to just follow the protocols, others want to know the science behind the severity and transmissibility.

"All I’m doing is just making sure to keep the necessary precautions in order to keep myself and other people safe. So I’m getting my booster shot soon," said a local resident.

The omicron is the newest strain. And so far, scientists say while it spreads quicker than delta, it’s less severe. So is that a good combination? Or can it mutate into something more severe?

Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Michigan Health System, and Dr. Phillip Levy, a professor of emergency medicine and researcher at Wayne State University, say it’s important to keep in mind most of the studies on omicron so far have been conducted in South Africa, a different population with younger people being infected.

"There’s far fewer people, unfortunately, that have been vaccinated there. But a lot more people have been exposed to the virus there," said Dr. Patel.

Related: Omicron variant now confirmed in Macomb County; 8 total cases in Michigan

Dr. Levy says, "so when you say, ‘could it be more severe?’ It wouldn’t be more severe because omicron itself becomes something different. I mean that could happen and it may create a new severe variant which would have a new Greek alphabet naming structure for it. But omicron itself, we still just don’t know what it’s gonna do when it hits our population.”

Dr. Levy is referring nursing homes, older populations, and people with pre-existing conditions.

Dr. Patel says any new complication on top of the delta variant is concerning. But as a defense, she advises getting vaccinated and getting the booster shot.

"Because I’ll say, reporting here from the hospital, unfortunately, we’re seeing people that have been here for weeks or months since before Thanksgiving. And that’s what you want to try to avoid," she said.

So what about getting the Pfizer or Moderna booster if you originally got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, or some other combination?

"The ability to cross over is something that the CDC and FDA are in favor of and the idea is that if you do crossover, you may get a little bit of a stronger immune response because you’re adding a different type of boost, if you will, to your immune system," said Dr. Levy.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Americans#Cdc#Covid#Wayne State University#Greek#Thanksgivi
kyma.com

Covid-19 ‘viral blizzard’ may affect millions in US, expert says

(CNN) -- The coronavirus will hit millions of Americans in a "viral blizzard" within a few weeks as infections from the Omicron variant pile on top of Delta, an expert predicts. hospitalizations are rising as the holiday season gets into full swing. Long lines for Covid-19 testing formed Thursday in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

(AP) — Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more […]
HEALTH
ABC4

Medical mask exemptions: they’re real, and they primarily affect the disabled, experts say

UTAH (ABC4) – At the beginning of the pandemic, social media was flooded with content showing belligerent opponents of mask requirements. Videos of face-covering refusals quickly made rounds, and many of these individuals cited medical conditions as reasons for why they could not mask. Because of this, the idea of medical mask exemptions became intertwined […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

You’re vaccinated and boosted. How should omicron affect your plans?

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The omicron variant of the coronavirus has swept the United States in a matter of weeks, reshaping a pandemic now heading toward its third year and leading some experts to expect record-high cases and hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Star

How Will The Omicron Variant Affect Our Holiday Season?

COVID-19 will be here, maybe always. There is not a time at least in the near future that we will be rid of this disease. For almost two years, the world has been fighting with the Coronavirus. It has been a part of our daily existence in the public square.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The elderly may need fourth dose of Covid vaccine, says expert

Older adults in the UK may need to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 jab, a scientist has suggested.Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said elderly adults who had received their boosters early “may need a further jab”, although he added that this had “not been decided yet” and that it was “still very much in doubt” whether all adults would get a fourth dose.Prof Finn told LBC Radio there was a need to “see how things go through this wave and...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Restrictions needed for one to two months due to Omicron – health expert

Some level of social restrictions will need to be in place for a month or two, a UK Health Security Agency expert has said.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, said that if Omicron modelling so far is correct then the country will “need some level of restrictions in place for the next four to eight weeks”.She warned that the country faces “a very difficult four weeks ahead” with rising case numbers both in the community and in hospitals. I would expect that there's going to be needing some level of restrictions in place for the next four...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy