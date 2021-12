Thoma Bravo LP, the Chicago, Illinois-headquartered American private equity firm having had about a lump sum of $91 billion worth of assets under its management as of September 30, had issued a statement later last week saying that the private equity firm would purchase a financial technology company, Bottomline Technologies, in a $2.6 billion all-cash deal, while the deal in effect would take the fintech firm private, marking off a sagacious move in context of a pandemic-associated upsurge in adoption of technologies across wide-ranging industries.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO