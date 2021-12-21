ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN chief warns Lebanon Cabinet paralysis may dampen support

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBsOR_0dSmpczR00

The U.N. chief warned Tuesday that the international community is unlikely to come forth with much-needed support for Lebanon amid its persistent government paralysis and as the country struggles through a “very dramatic” crisis.

Antonio Guterres’ remarks came at the end of his three-day visit during which he repeatedly urged Lebanon's political leadership to work together to resolve the economic and financial crisis. He also met with members of civil society groups and the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

The crisis has pushed more than three quarters of Lebanon's population of 6 million into poverty; the national currency is in perpetual collapse while the Lebanese blame the political leadership for years of corruption and mismanagement.

Guterres said several initiatives were in the works to help Lebanon deal with the crisis, including holding an international conference, but that the government's paralysis bodes ill for international support.

“The international community will probably ... not be responding as we need to respond if they see the country paralyzed and if they do not see a number of clear reforms in relation to the economic, social and the political life of the country, guaranteeing that the Lebanese institutions are putting the country on the right track,” Guterres told reporters.

Lebanon’s Cabinet has not met since mid-October amid a disagreement over the course of a domestic probe into the massive August 2020 explosion in Beirut’s port that killed over 200 and injured thousands. Powerful political groups accuse the judge leading the investigation of bias and demand he be removed.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati insists the probe is in the hands of the judiciary and refuses to interfere. Mikati himself came to office after a deadlock that lasted over a year as politicians haggled over the distribution of power within the Cabinet.

Lebanon’s political system is based on a delicately balanced sectarian power-sharing agreement that often holds decision-making hostage to backroom deals. The current paralysis has also impacted negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a much needed recovery plan.

The international community has declined to offer help until Lebanon's government implements major reforms. Humanitarian aid has been dispersed to deal with worsening living conditions while the government struggles with empty coffers, dwindling foreign reserves and revenues, and an increasingly desperate population.

Guterres called for an independent and impartial investigation into the port explosion, saying the people “deserve answers.” Three U.N. staffers lost family members in the blast, including two children.

Asked if he would call for an international probe, Guterres said that if an impartial and fully independent Lebanese investigation can not be guaranteed, then “I believe it would be important for the international community to act.”

Lebanon’s government has previously dismissed an international probe, calling it a waste of resources and time.

Related
UN News Centre

South Sudan: ‘Headwinds’ warning from UN mission chief over peace accord

The UN Special Representative in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, issued a warning to the Security Council on Wednesday that new “headwinds” could threaten the country’s fragile peace accord, following years of brutal civil conflict. “I call on the parties to muster a renewed sense of political will...
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UN leader on solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT — (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, on a high-profile visit he said will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country. Guterres is expected to press for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over...
WORLD
UN News Centre

‘UN stands with the people of Lebanon’, declares Guterres

Elections next year will be key to a better future for Lebanon, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday ahead of an official visit to the country later this weekend. In a video message to the people of Lebanon, Mr. Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the hardships...
WORLD
AFP

Delayed Libya poll 'slow motion train wreck': analysts

Libyans were meant to elect a president Friday hoping to help end years of turmoil, but the poll was delayed amid intense rivalries, UN failures and legal issues, experts say. A 75-delegate UN-sponsored initiative known as the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum had been a key part of the political process, selecting Dbeibah as interim premier earlier this year.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Southern Lebanon#Un#Lebanon Cabinet#U N#Lebanese
ilo.org

UN Secretary-General visits ILO employment creation project in northern Lebanon

BEIRUT (ILO News) – ILO Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat and other UN officials welcomed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Lebanese city of Tripoli, where he visited a joint ILO-UNDP project to rehabilitate the city’s famous seafront while creating much-needed decent jobs. Jaradat welcomed Guterres...
WORLD
UN News Centre

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL REMARKS TO MEDIA ON VISIT TO LEBANON

I thank President Michel Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Government of Lebanon and the Lebanese people for their warm welcome. I am grateful, not only for the possibility to engage with the political and military authorities in important discussions about the future of Lebanon, but also with the religious leaders, several groups of representatives of civil society, women activists and youth.
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

UN chief says ‘Ponzi scheme’ crashed Lebanon’s finances -video

BEIRUT (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Lebanon’s financial collapse was caused by “something similar to a Ponzi scheme”, according to a video of comments he made while visiting Beirut this week. Lebanon is in the third year of an economic meltdown that began in 2019 when...
WORLD
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican Appointed Chief of Staff to UN Secretary General

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A Jamaican has been appointed to one of the top posts within the United Nations. He is Ambassador Courtenay Rattray, is now the Chief of Staff to UN Secretary General António Guterres. On Friday, Guterres announced that Rattray will succeed Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Libyans voice anger at derailed election as disputes rumble on

Libyans have voiced their anger at the delay to the presidential election that was planned for Friday, as factions and political leaders tussled over the perilous path ahead.The election was part of a UN-backed process that also involved setting up an interim government earlier this year as steps towards ending the decade of chaos and violence since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.In Benghazi, Wahbi Tarkhan, 81, said he and his wife had both registered for the election and were disappointed by the collapse of the process.“We were eagerly waiting for this day in our minds,” he said.Earlier this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
WORLD
AFP

Beirut blast probe: what's the snag?

Sixteen months since a monster blast ripped through the Lebanese capital, the judge investigating the tragedy has been beset by numerous lawsuits, mostly filed against him by officials demanding his removal. Last month, a judge backed by Hezbollah and Amal processed a lawsuit filed against Bitar that forced a third suspension in the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief

Lebanon needs to receive $12-15 billion from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday. "If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence," he said.
BUSINESS
AFP

Libya urged to reschedule presidential vote 'swiftly'

The US and four European powers on Friday urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections. In a joint statement, they urged the North African country's leaders to "swiftly" name a new date and issue the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a key point of contention in the run-up to the polls that were set for Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Lebanese leaders at odds during visit by UN chief

BEIRUT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A new bid to convene Lebanon's paralysed government hit a wall on Monday with ruling politicians at odds over the terms of a potential deal even as visiting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged them to come together in the national interest. Guterres arrived on Sunday...
WORLD
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nichols“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
The Independent

More than half of Afghans left behind after working with UK forces still trapped and ‘fearing for their lives’

More than half of Afghans who were left behind after being promised sanctuary in the UK for working with British forces are still stuck in the country four months on, with many living in fear for their lives, it has emerged.UK ministers have been accused of trying to “move on” from commitments they made to relocate interpreters and other local staff who assisted British efforts in Afghanistan before the government and military fell to the Taliban in August.Thousands of Afghans are said to be living in fear of death in the country despite being eligible for resettlement in the UK...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss has been appointed Brexit minister to thaw out Frosty EU relations

Giving Lord Frost’s role as Brexit minister to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, is a politically smart as well as logical and sensible move by Boris Johnson. The signs are that No 10 and the Treasury really do want to “get Brexit done” now as we approach the first anniversary of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. There are some remaining issues, which will probably drag on for years, but the attempt to renegotiate the UK-EU withdrawal agreement, the “divorce treaty”, has been confirmed with the departure of Frost. The Northern Ireland protocol, fishing licence and other contentious matters will be left where they are. Modest concessions by the EU, such as medicine supply to Northern Ireland, will be pocketed, and blind eyes turned by both sides to trivial violations and cross-border leakages.
POLITICS
