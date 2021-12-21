ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, TX

Bastrop EDC OKs $10,000 cost overrun for zoning concept scheme at Business and Industrial Park

By Colleen DeGuzman, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
The Bastrop Economic Development Corporation will be spending nearly $10,000 more than originally planned for a zoning concept scheme in the Bastrop Business and Industrial Park, which is needed to rezone the undeveloped portions of the park.

The City Council initially permitted the BEDC to spend up to $10,000 in October to prepare the zoning concept scheme. At the time, the corporation received an invoice of $6,700.

But after additional research, the cost of the project more than doubled and was raised by $9,900. BEDC interim Executive Director Genora Young said Tuesday at the BEDC's board meeting that the total cost for the project will be $16,600.

“What we were proposing caused more drainage and therefore required more of a detailed pond design, rather than just, ‘this is where we will put the ponds,’” Young said.

Doucet and Associates Inc. is the company surveying the business park.

The design of the ponds are crucial for the project’s drainage plans, Connie Schroeder, the city's mayor and BEDC board member, explained — they are much more than a beautification element.

“We’re not designing the pond from an elevation standpoint,” Schroeder said. “It’s knowing what the pond needs to be able to catch.”

An additional $6,600 covers a drainage plan for a pond design in the area, which will cost $6,400, and a pedestrian shed, which will cost $1,200. Additionally, a site thoroughfare plan, which would identify the general location and type of transportation corridor needed to meet the area’s projected long-term growth, would cost $2,300.

“It was just a surprise, it came in late,” Young said. “It was an additional request and it seemed like it would have been in the original request, but I can understand if the engineer went out there and he found something that he wasn’t expecting and he came back and said, ‘Oh, by the way, we’re going to need something else.’”

