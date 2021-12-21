ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Best gift cards, subscriptions and other last-minute gift suggestions

By Jennifer Blair, BestReviews
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZXfv_0dSmpLBC00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

With Christmas less than a week away, there aren’t many shopping days left to score an awesome present or two. If you’ve forgotten anyone on your holiday shopping list, there’s no need to panic. You can still get plenty of gifts that make you a holiday hero if you shop a little smarter.

Some retailers are still offering products that they claim will arrive before Christmas, but there’s some uncertainty with shipping delays this year. The only way to guarantee you have a gift ready to go on Christmas morning is to stick to gift cards and subscriptions that don’t require a physical product delivery for the big day.

Whether you’re shopping for the makeup aficionado, gamer, coffee lover , outdoor adventurer or DIY-er in your life, we’ve got gift cards, magazine subscriptions and subscription box ideas that can make the perfect last-minute gift.

Best last-minute gift deals to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GpDv_0dSmpLBC00

Amazon eGift Card: $25 to $2,000 at Amazon

If you’re stuck on what to get that loved one who already has it all, you can never go wrong with an Amazon eGift Card. Not only is it guaranteed to arrive by Christmas, but your friend or relative can use it to buy everything from clothing to tech gadgets to a great new book.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pepwd_0dSmpLBC00

Sephora eGift Card: $25 to $100 at Sephora

For the loved one who can’t get enough makeup and skincare products, a Sephora eGift card may be the perfect last-minute holiday gift. They can pick out a signature fragrance, try out a brand new shade of lipstick or discover the perfect face mask for their skincare concerns.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwHGy_0dSmpLBC00

InStyle Print Magazine Subscription: $5/12 months with auto-renewal at Amazon

Have a friend who loves reading up on the latest trends in fashion, beauty, home goods and more? They’ll definitely appreciate a subscription to InStyle, which tackles all of those topics and gives readers a glimpse into celebrities’ favorite style trends.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzLDQ_0dSmpLBC00

Sock Fancy Surprise Pair of Socks Subscription: $6.99/first box, $12/additional boxes at Amazon

If you’re looking for a unique gift, a subscription to this sock-a-month subscription box certainly fits the bill. Your friend or relative receives a funky pair of socks each month that are comfortable and well-made. You can choose from both men’s and women’s sizes, too.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZOUu_0dSmpLBC00

Home Depot eGift Card: $25 to $2,000 at Home Depot

A relative who’s remodeling their house or just enjoys DIY projects will get plenty of good use out of this Home Depot eGift Card. They can choose from power tools, appliances, furniture and more to help transform their home.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnzM4_0dSmpLBC00

DoorDash eGift Card: $25 to $200 at Amazon

This DoorDash eGift Card is an incredibly thoughtful gift for anyone who lives on take-out. With access to over 300,000 local and chain restaurants across the world, your loved one will have plenty of options. They can even order goodies from local supermarkets and convenience stores.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHXiI_0dSmpLBC00

Eating Well Print Magazine Subscription: $6.50/12 months with auto-renewal at Amazon

A subscription to Eating Well may be the ideal holiday gift for that special someone who enjoys cooking but wants to keep things healthy. The magazine is full of healthy, flavorful recipes, shopping tips, quick meal ideas and more. It’s even packed with beautiful color photos to get you inspired in the kitchen.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPW99_0dSmpLBC00

Toy Box Monthly Subscription: $25/first box, $30/additional boxes at Amazon

If you have a unique child in your life you haven’t bought for yet, they’ll be thrilled with this toy subscription box. Each month, they’ll receive a mix of licensed toys from Star Wars, Batman, LEGO and more. It’s ideal for kids ages 6-8 and is available in boy, girl and mixed-gender options.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiE4p_0dSmpLBC00

Whole Foods Market eGift Card: $25 to $200 at Amazon

That friend or family member who can’t get enough of Whole Foods’ natural, organic food offerings is sure to appreciate this eGift card on Christmas morning. In addition to their favorite pantry essentials, frozen foods and prepared foods, they can also pick up clean body care products like body wash and mouthwash.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38b5gx_0dSmpLBC00

Kohl’s eGift Card: $5 to $300 at Kohl’s

A Kohl’s eGift Card is another excellent option for that person on your list who’s impossible to shop for. They can pick out a new sweater, find a cozy blanket, upgrade their coffee maker or even treat themselves to a smart speaker or display.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCx8F_0dSmpLBC00

GameStop Gift Card: $50 at Amazon

Stop worrying whether the gamer on your list already has a specific title by giving them this thoughtful gift card. GameStop has over 6000 stores throughout the United States, but the card can also be used on the GameStop website.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leC5C_0dSmpLBC00

Spotify Premium 3-Month Subscription eGift Card: $30 at Amazon

Give the gift of ad-free music this holiday season with this eGift card good for a 3-month subscription to Spotify. In addition to music, your friends and family can enjoy their favorite podcasts, all in one convenient spot.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQ17w_0dSmpLBC00

Backcountry eGift Card: $25 to $500 at Backcountry

If you have a friend who regularly goes on outdoor adventures, this eGift card allows them to pick out their must-have gear. Whether they need a new jacket for hiking, a tent for their camping trip or a pair of ski goggles, they can find the perfect item from the Backcountry website.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDaHA_0dSmpLBC00

Allure Beauty Box: $23/box at Amazon

If you know someone who loves trying out new makeup, skincare and haircare products, a subscription to this Allure Beauty Box is sure to be a winner on Christmas morning. It includes six or more editor-tested beauty picks each month, and three or more are guaranteed to be full-sized.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJtNU_0dSmpLBC00

People Print Magazine Subscription: $99/12 months with auto-renewal at Amazon

Anyone who enjoys pop culture can stay up to date on the latest celebrity interviews with this People Magazine subscription. It also contains topical true crime stories and inspiring articles about everyday people, so you get a little bit of everything.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vz5PI_0dSmpLBC00

Fandango Gift Cards: $45 for (3) $15 cards at Amazon

Treat your friends or relatives to a night at the movies with these gift cards. They can use them to buy movie tickets on Fandango or the Fandango app that are good at thousands of theaters nationwide.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZS9L_0dSmpLBC00

Starbucks eGift Card: $25 to $100 at Amazon

We all know someone who just can’t start their day without a hot cup of coffee, so a Starbucks eGift is a real crowd-pleaser. The cards are also available in fun holiday designs, perfect for encouraging that festive spirit.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lddFB_0dSmpLBC00

National Geographic Kids Print Magazine Subscription: $30/12 months at Amazon

The curious child on your holiday shopping list will be delighted by this subscription to National Geographic Kids Magazine, including photos and articles about various topics, including animals, technology, science, geography, archeology and more. It’s ideal for kids ages 6 and up.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inLkP_0dSmpLBC00

Lyft eGift Card: $25 to $100 at Amazon

If you need a gift for someone you don’t know that well, this Lyft eGift Card is a perfect option. It can be used for standard rides, shared rides, bikes and scooters, so your friend can get where they need to be on time.

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

The top 15 deals under $100 on Amazon available now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holiday shopping season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find popular items at unbeatable prices. And if you’re like most shoppers, you are searching for ways to save money after spending on Christmas gifts. In fact, now is a […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Instyle Magazine#Frozen Foods#Subscription Box#Bestreviews#Amazon Egift Card#Sephora Egift
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
modernmom.com

Last Minute Holiday Gifts

It’s mid December honestly there’s never enough time it seems to find gifts for everyone on your list. Here’s a little round-up of some gifts that just might work for the trickier people on your list!. For the tween/teen who loves video games, why not get them...
VIDEO GAMES
cntraveler.com

Last-Minute Gift Ideas: 9 Gift Cards Travelers Will Love

There are two main scenarios when a gift card comes in handy. Either the person you're gifting simply has everything already and it's safer to get a gift card than something they'll want to return, or you've waited too long and an electronic gift card is the only thing that will make it to your recipient in time. And let's be honest, it's probably the latter. No procrastination shame here, though—instead, we have nine last-minute gift ideas in the form of gift cards that any traveler would be thrilled to receive. From suitcases to skincare to entire vacation rentals, you can put your gift to good use and rest easy knowing your giftee got exactly what they wanted: something they picked out themselves. Plus, some have physical card options, if sending an email isn't the glamorous gift-giving experience you imagined.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over This Fabric Swivel Chair

While most shoppers turn to Costco when they're looking to stock up on everyday essentials and popular grocery items, the store has a lot more to offer. It is a surprisingly good shop to peruse when picking out furniture. According to Money, a 2017 survey conducted by Market Force Information revealed that the brand even managed to outdo strong competitors in this category, such as IKEA. It was favored by 72% of the respondents, compared to IKEA's 70%. Other brands in the survey included Target, Kohl's, and T.J. Maxx.
SHOPPING
T3.com

The best last minute Christmas gifts for gamers

Looking for last-minute Christmas gift ideas for gamers? Whether they’re an Xbox fanatic or Nintendo Switch obsessed, we’ve narrowed down the best Christmas gifts for gamers, from headsets to monitors, controllers to games. Gamers are incredibly easy to buy for as there are so many components to a...
VIDEO GAMES
moneysavingmom.com

Huge Savings on Popular Magazine Subscriptions! {Great Last-Minute Gift Ideas!}

These are some great deals on popular magazine subscriptions!. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea on a budget, don’t miss these two Magazine Subscription Sales going on right now:. Gifts for the Homebody — Choose from Better Homes & Gardens, Dwell, Real Simple, Martha Stewart Living,...
SCIENCE
imore.com

This Apple gift card deal is the perfect last-minute Christmas buy

Looking for a last-minute gift for someone on your list? An Apple gift card is always a good idea since the recipient can choose to spend it on physical products at the Apple Store or on Apple's digital stores. Right now, you can even earn yourself $10 free Amazon credit when buying a $100 Apple gift card at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

These Perfume Subscriptions Save You Hundreds on Luxury Scents—and They Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gift

LUXSB - Luxury Scent Box. If you've ever tried to go perfume shopping for yourself or a loved one, you probably know how difficult and overwhelming the experience can be. No matter how much you love exploring new scents, wandering through a department store and spraying fragrances on a piece of paper until everything starts to smell the same is not a relaxing process. Luckily, perfume subscription boxes offer a simple solution.
SHOPPING
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy