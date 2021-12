McAllen – Rio Bank announced today that it has plans to expand its footprint into the San Antonio market. While the details of the plan are still being developed, the bank’s Board of Directors has agreed to commit the resources to establish the bank’s presence in the dynamic and growing market of San Antonio. Ford Sasser, current President and CEO stated, “The market around San Antonio is growing, and we believe we can play a part in that growth. We believe San Antonio and the communities surrounding San Antonio would fit well into our culture, and these are areas of the state of Texas with which we are familiar.”

