Congress & Courts

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices

By Guest Author
Forward Kentucky
Forward Kentucky
 4 days ago
One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat...

