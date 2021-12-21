ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro-Syns Agrees To Tender Full Zardoya Otis Stake To Otis' Offer

By Akanksha Bakshi
 4 days ago
Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) subsidiary inked an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to voluntary tender stake in Zardoya Otis, S.A. at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The...

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $28,692 In ETH In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $28,692, which is 1.97x the current floor price of 3.5613513 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($28,692 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking Into Alcoa Corporation's Recent Short Interest

Alcoa Corporation's (NYSE:AA) short percent of float has risen 17.41% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.76 million shares sold short, which is 5.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Meta Acquires ImagineOptix For Undisclosed Sum

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has acquired ImagineOptix, the Information reports. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. ImagineOptix is a North Carolina-based startup specializing in liquid crystal lenses that could be instrumental in reducing the size of VR headsets. Meta, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social...
BUSINESS
u.today

SHIB Tech Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run, 100% of MATIC Holders in Profit, 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The summary of U.Today’s top four articles over the past day is already waiting for you! Stay tuned for the latest crypto news!. Shiba Inu technical indicator shows reversal after predicting 200% run. With the MACD, or Moving Average Convergence Divergence, the technical indicator giving the first warning of...
STOCKS
