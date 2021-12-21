Euro-Syns Agrees To Tender Full Zardoya Otis Stake To Otis' Offer

Dell Technologies Inc. announces that, in connection with the previously announced cash tender offers by Dell Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (“Dell”), for up to $2.500 billion aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the applicable settlement date and excluding fees and expenses related to the Offers) (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities” and each referred to as a “series” of Securities) from each registered holder of Securities (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”), $1,594,768,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 and $1,089,875,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 8.100% Senior Notes due 2036 was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), in the aggregate amounts as shown in the table below. Dell Technologies also today announced that it has amended the Offers to (1) increase the previously announced tender cap with respect to the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 from $1,000.0 million in aggregate principal amount to $1,200.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the “Amended Tender Cap”) and (2) increase the previously announced Maximum Tender Amount from $2.500 billion to $2.850 billion (the “Amended Maximum Tender Amount”). Subject to the Amended Maximum Tender Amount and the Amended Tender Cap, the Offers and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”) set forth in the table below are as described in the Offer to Purchase dated December 6, 2021, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”). The determination of the Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will occur at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on December 20, 2021. The early settlement date is expected to occur on December 21, 2021.

