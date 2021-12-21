ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz(TM) Electronic Tables

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Jackpot') (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). The Company announces it is conducting a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $975,000 (the or this 'Financing') through the issuance of up to 6,500,000 units of the Company at...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Pelangio Exploration Announces Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Up To $625,000

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $625,000 (the 'Offering'). The Offering will consist of the sale of units(the 'Units') of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one quarter of one Common Share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each whole share purchase Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of one year from the initial closing date of the Offering. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds as general working capital.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Usha Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Raises $1,889,130.80 in Quarter

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('USHA' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV'), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'). In total, 3,414,335 units (the 'Units') were issued at $0.30 per Unit in both tranches raising gross proceeds of $1,024,300.40.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Marketing Communications#Tsx Venture Exchange#Marketing Campaign#Jackpot Digital#Tm#Company#Financing#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Insider#Swap#Jackpot Blitz#Jackpot President Ceo
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
BUSINESS
u.today

SHIB Tech Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run, 100% of MATIC Holders in Profit, 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The summary of U.Today’s top four articles over the past day is already waiting for you! Stay tuned for the latest crypto news!. Shiba Inu technical indicator shows reversal after predicting 200% run. With the MACD, or Moving Average Convergence Divergence, the technical indicator giving the first warning of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy