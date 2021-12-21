Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz(TM) Electronic Tables

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $625,000 (the 'Offering'). The Offering will consist of the sale of units(the 'Units') of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one quarter of one Common Share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each whole share purchase Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of one year from the initial closing date of the Offering. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds as general working capital.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO