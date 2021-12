Happy birthday, Taylor Swift! The singer was born on Dec. 13, 1989, in Reading, Pa., to Scott, a financial adviser, and Andrea, a former mutual fund marketing executive. Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Wyomissing, Pa., with her parents and younger brother Austin, spending summers at her family's home in Stone Harbor, N.J. She showed an early interest in singing and acting, but her first love was riding horses, a skill that Swift began before she could even walk. Still, it didn't take long for the young girl, or her parents, to realize her musical abilities.

