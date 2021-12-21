ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Rethink Wedding Desserts with This Delightful Trend

By Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you’re planning your wedding, there are a few key components that set the tone for everything else: the dress, the venue, the flowers and the dessert. And each of these components reflect your unique personality. These personal elements are what stand out in your memories for years...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

These Are The Dishes Ayesha Curry Always Has On Her Holiday Table - Exclusive

When it comes to holidays in the Curry household, it should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry is the one in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for the whole family, including her three kids and NBA star husband Steph Curry. "It's been that way for years," the cookbook author, entrepreneur, and food media personality told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. And, if you've tried any of the recipes that are featured in her cookbooks, on her YouTube channel, or from her former Food Network show, then you know just how lucky the Curry family is when the holiday season rolls around and they get to dig into her home-cooked meals.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Frozen Dessert-Themed Puzzles

The Magnum X Designer Puzzle Collection from Magnum Ice Cream help to celebrate a special anniversary and support relaxing multi-sensory experiences at home. The limited-edition Designer Puzzle Collection is centered around the brand's indulgent ice cream bars coated in Belgian chocolate, which are now celebrating 10 years in Canada. Made...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WISH-TV

Specialty dessert for the holidays

If this isn’t the dessert spread of your dreams, we don’t know what is. Marsha Quarles and Michelle Avant, co-owners of Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering never disappoint when it’s time to provide creative and delicious sweet treats. Today, they also showed us how...
AVON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Wedding Cake#Wedding Planning#Wedding Photos#Food Drink#Papa C Pies
Goshen News

The little black dress of desserts

Pots de creme are my go-to dessert. I call them the little black dress of sweets: Not only are they timelessly appealing (who can say no to a terrine of silky rich chocolate?), but they can be kept simple and understated for easy eating or dressed up with a splash of celebratory sparkle. In addition to their versatility, they can — and should — be prepared well in advance of serving, which bumps them to the top of the list for easy entertaining.
FOOD & DRINKS
KWQC

IBS-Friendly Dessert

SHEFFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Chestnut Inn’s Chef Monika Sudakov demonstrates how to create a dessert that is tailored for sensitive stomachs. Additionally, part of Chef Monika’s mission is to share what she’s learned about how to eat well to foster brain wellness, better moods all while she tailors her dishes due to sensitivity issues.
RECIPES
lovefromtheoven.com

Elf Dessert Dip

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. If your family loves the movie Elf, then get ready for lots of smiling (and singing!) when you whip up a batch of this easy Elf Dessert Dip! This delicious dip is full ingredients that are North Pole approved, and it’s perfect for serving while enjoying a holiday movie night. According to Buddy The Elf, Santa loves a scoop alongside his Christmas Eve Cookies!
RECIPES
Natchitoches Times

Simply Delightful

Decorator Audrey Cason of Coushatta provides tips to take your holiday decorating from plain to spectacular with just a few changes. Cason found she had a natural flair for decorating when family and friends would comment on her hidden talent when they saw her home decorated for events and holidays.
COUSHATTA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Rogersville Review

Winter wedding jewelry trends

Jewelry in the form of a ring is often how the wedding planning begins. But don’t forget your other accessories in all the details for planning your big day. Here are the biggest trends in bridal jewelry for this year. Drop Earrings. Go big or go home when it...
APPAREL
ABC 4

Persimmon gingerbread dessert

Hillori Hansen joined us in the kitchen making Paleo Persimmon Gingerbread. 4 small fuyu persimmons (round flat bottomed variety) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8X8 or 9 inch round cake pan and place parchment paper inside the pan and then spray the parchment. In a mixing bowl,...
RECIPES
kiss951.com

LIST: Worst Holiday Desserts

The holidays bring around some of the BEST desserts ever! I absolutely love banana pudding, pumpkin pie, and my mom’s special eggnog. It’s special because it’s boozy 😉 But, while the holidays bring the occasion to eat our favs, it’s also the time of year when we encounter a few of the worst holiday desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Times-Herald

Celebrate a popular chocolate dessert

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Donna's Delights

Donna's Delights has healthy vegan cookies you can bring to your family's house for the holidays. Ashley Williams was there live getting a taste!
DONNA, TX
leitesculinaria.com

Jonathan Adler Dessert Plate

From the Jonathan Adler 1948 Degree Dinnerware Collection, this chic dessert plate is the perfect balance of timeless and today, formal and fresh, uptown and downtown. Whatever you have on the menu, your dining room table deserves a look of quiet luxury with a splash of panache. Did someone say...
FOOD & DRINKS
Rutherford Source

8 Christmas Crafts for Kids

Kids love to create! This time of year is the perfect time for kids to express their creativity and use their masterpieces as Christmas decor or as gifts for others. Here is a curated list of Christmas crafts your kids are sure to love. 1Reindeer Mason Jar. Bright Kid Fun...
RELATIONSHIPS
WKRN News 2

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Cruising World

A Chocolate Lover’s Delight

There’s nothing quite like baking aboard to lend a homeyness to a cruising boat. And when you find yourself in cool climes—as we did heading up the inside passage from the Salish Sea to southeast Alaska aboard Del Viento, our Fuji 40—firing up the oven and filling the cabin with warm smells is a pleasure every time. It was in those cruising grounds that we began experimenting with bread puddings. Whether sweet or savory, variations of bread pudding are found in cuisines worldwide. You can use just about any kind of bread, but French bread or challah is best. Following the traditions of the Southern US, we lean toward the sweet version; we like French bread, and being chocoholics, this recipe is a favorite. The cinnamon adds a complexity that reminds us of Mexican chocolate. Because bread puddings can be served warm or cool, we didn’t stop enjoying them once we moved on to the tropics. In fact, being surrounded by cheap fresh baguettes upon landing in French Polynesia meant we tended to overbuy for our family of four. Day-old bread is ideal for bread pudding, and this recipe was always a popular way to consume the excess (slightly stale) loaves.
RECIPES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Cookout Cravings

(Family Features) Something about summer brings out cravings for grilled perfection. Whether it’s the unmistakable flavor of a slow-smoked side of ribs or a flame-kissed tenderloin, you can’t go wrong when you pull out the grill. Barbecue enthusiasts, who only let the best meats grace their grills and smokers, know marbling is one of the […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Cookout Cravings appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
baltimorestyle.com

Italian Delights for Holiday Entertaining

Hints of vanilla and cooking potatoes waft through the air inside the Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove showroom in Columbia. Stepping into a kitchen equipment showroom like this, you don’t ordinarily expect to see an in-house chef putting the appliances to the test. But inside this space, Chef Sean Tener transforms the setting into a homelike hub for customers and his guests through his cooking.
RECIPES
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy