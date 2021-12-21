ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for attempting to solicit a minor

By Jonathan Rizk
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpG1T_0dSmnNaY00

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy, 33-year-old Dustin Amos of Herndon, was charged with two felony charges of soliciting a minor using an electronic device. Virginia State Police arrested Amos on Friday, Dec. 17.

DC police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Police said that an undercover detective with the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force came into contact with Amos online. The task force contacted the NOVA-D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force on Dec. 17.

After further investigation by Virginia State Police, Amos was arrested.

Fairfax County Public Schools will remind parents about the importance of safe firearm storage

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the ICAC Task Force investigation after they said Amos told the undercover detective that he was a sheriff’s office employee.

A statement from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said, “Dustin Amos has worked in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since he was hired in 2013. He has been placed on administrative leave with a final disposition pending once the investigation and proper procedures have concluded.”

Amos is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 5

Related
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Police investigate Germantown homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police in Montgomery County is investigating the shooting death of a man in Germantown. The shooting happened Thursday evening just before 6 p.m. on Circle Gate Road, blocks away from Seneca Valley High School. Officers entered the apartment to find 25-year-old Jahandar Rahman Darvish, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Two Alexandria firefighters struck in hit-and-run incident

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left two firefighters in the hospital. Police say the incident happened on south Reynolds street in Alexandria on Dec. 24 when an unknown vehicle struck the firefighters, who were responding to a call, before fleeing the scene. The two firefighters were transported to […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Car chase leaves Virginia State Trooper in hospital, one arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, has been arrested and charged with felony speed to elude on Thursday, said the Virginia State Police (VSP). Around 4:57 p.m., a VSP trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 with its lights on when a Chevrolet Malibu hit the trooper’s car. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
City
Herndon, VA
WDVM 25

Frederick Police arrest teen for S. Pendleton shooting

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened in the early morning of Dec. 20 on South Pendleton Court. Arriving officers located an adult victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to an area trauma center […]
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Weather#Virginia State Police#The Nova D C#Icac#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

1 killed in fatal car crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash Thursday night Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WDVM. Around 9:15 p.m., Everett was driving in a 2010 Nissan GT-R was on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when it left the side of the road, collided […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDVM 25

Hyattsville man found guilty of second degree murder

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Prince George’s County jury found 43-year-old Guy Young of Hyattsville, guilty of the September 2019 murder of Samuel Wright.  Investigation revealed Young and Wright had an argument, when Young ended up shooting the victim multiple times near Sergeant Road in Hyattsville. Police say surveillance video shows young fleeing […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Man arrested for Silver Spring murder in Colonial Heights, Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WDVM) — Police from multiple jurisdictions and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 43-year-old man in Virginia for a murder that took place in Silver Spring, Md. on Nov. 30. U.S. Marshals and Colonial Heights Police assisted Montgomery County Police in arresting Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 43, on Dec. 22 in Colonial Heights. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

FCSO provides winter driving tips

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — We are officially in the midst of the winter season, and although snow hasn’t hit the ground yet, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips on how drivers can prepare for travel in the event, or snow, sleet or ice. According to FCSO, from December 21, 2020, through March […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Harrisburg man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, “trying to save the earth” on Christmas Eve

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man after he set multiple Christmas wreaths on fire at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve. Peter J. Custer, 43, of Harrisburg, Pa. has been charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property. Custer referenced […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy