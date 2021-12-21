Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for attempting to solicit a minor

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy, 33-year-old Dustin Amos of Herndon, was charged with two felony charges of soliciting a minor using an electronic device. Virginia State Police arrested Amos on Friday, Dec. 17.

Police said that an undercover detective with the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force came into contact with Amos online. The task force contacted the NOVA-D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force on Dec. 17.

After further investigation by Virginia State Police, Amos was arrested.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the ICAC Task Force investigation after they said Amos told the undercover detective that he was a sheriff’s office employee.

A statement from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said, “Dustin Amos has worked in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since he was hired in 2013. He has been placed on administrative leave with a final disposition pending once the investigation and proper procedures have concluded.”

Amos is being held without bond.

