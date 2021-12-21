ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Christina Elmore talks about final season of 'Insecure' and Season 2 of 'Twenties'

By Doug Kolk, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

Christina Elmore said it was bittersweet that “Insecure” is ending. She also talked about “Twenties” and the reaction fans have had to the show.

The “Insecure” series finale is Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

“Twenties” is available now on the BET app and on BET on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 21, 2021.

KTLA

KTLA

