ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Many Faces of Lance Skiiiwalker, TDE’s Not-So-Secret Weapon

By Neena Rouhani
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine Kendrick Lamar walking into a store, hearing your song play over the speakers, then loving your song enough that he decides he wants to meet you. It’s a dream scenario for music hopefuls everywhere, but it actually happened to Lance Skiiiwalker. In 2012, the aspiring artist and...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
2dopeboyz.com

Lance Skiiiwalker Drops ‘Tales From The Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine’ EP

The follow-up to his early Fall release, Tales From The Telescope: Chapter 1 Rebirth, TDE’s Lance Skiiiwalker returns with its sequel Tales From The Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine. A five-song EP, the project boasts contributions from SiR and Mia Gladstone. Lance also released a visual for “Save My...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Durk Proposes to India Royale Onstage at Hometown Chicago Concert: Watch

Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend India Royale. On Saturday, during his performance for radio station WGCI’s Big Jam Concert at the United Center in the pair’s Chicago hometown, the hitmaker (nee Durk Derrick Banks) caught the audience by surprise when he unexpectedly proposed to Royale onstage.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Sza
Person
Tupac
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Bobby Caldwell
Person
Jay Rock
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who is Jasmine Guy's ex-husband Terrence Duckett as actress talks split?

Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

5 Artists Jay-Z Should Do a ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against

When it comes to a potential Verzuz battle, Jay-Z has made it crystal clear that he considers himself untouchable. “Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot,” the rapper bragged during a surprise appearance on Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday (Dec. 21) with Rob Markman of Genius.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tde#Secret Weapon#Pianos#Rebirth
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Guru Responds To Jay-Z's "Verzuz" Comments

The Internet is still in a frenzy following Jay-Z's appearance on Alicia Keys' Spaces. The rapper dropped a few gems during the rare cameo, including a response Michael Jackson/Beyoncé comparisons. However, it was his comments on entering the Verzuz arena that has the people talking. In short, Jay-Z doesn't feel like there's another rapper who can go hit-for-hit with him or even bar-for-bar. Though no one in rap has directly responded to Jay-Z, many have chimed in on the matter.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Watch Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan perform ‘Outlawz’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a live rendition of their collaborative track, ‘Outlawz’. The cut is lifted from Ross’ latest album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, which arrived just days before his appearance on the NBC show. Also featuring rapper 21 Savage – who didn’t join them for the studio performance – ‘Outlawz’ was released as a single back in November.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

Last week was understandably slow in terms of new music releases. The holiday season arrived and even rappers were taking a break from their usual activities to spend some time with the family. However, we're back this week with another edition of Fire Emoji playlist including new heat from the biggest stars in hip-hop.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Queen Naija Stands Up For 'Fear Farters' With Keyshia Cole & Gets Advice From Rick Ross

Queen Naija and platinum recording artist Keyshia Cole apparently share more in common than any of their fans could have ever imagined. In an Instagram story post the Missunderstood vocalist shared Wednesday (December 1), Naija commented on a clip a fan recorded during The Butterfly Tour earlier this month, explaining she was caught off guard in a moment of weakness with a hot mic that revealed her ghastly sentiments to all of the concert-goers in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Brings Newfound Love Of Makeup To 'Emo Rockstar' Video

YoungBoy Never Broke Again brought his newfound love of makeup to his new single, fittingly titled “Emo Rockstar.”. The single’s music video, which dropped on Wednesday (December 22), finds YoungBoy brandishing a guitar and ski mask as he croons about having millions in the bank. While many of the video’s snapshots find the Baton Rouge rapper rocking out in his garage, it also features shots of his ankle monitor, and of his face clad in makeup. The rapper recently told Akademiks in a Clubhouse chatroom that wearing makeup makes him feel comfortable, and makes him feel like a “rockstar.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy