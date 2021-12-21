ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fintech Companies Have the Power to Advance Financial Inclusivity

By Chidike Samuelson
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oJ51_0dSmmxt900

Since financial technology entered the mainstream, the sector has been plagued by complaints of inaccessibility and discrimination. Fintech companies now have one unwritten responsibility: to bridge the gap and provide easy access to financial services that are useful and affordable for individuals and businesses alike.

According to the World Bank , there are 1.7 billion unbanked people worldwide. The lack of a bank account effectively limits how much credit a person or a business can access and hinders development in the small- and medium-scale enterprise sectors.

Financial technology is a tool that can encourage inclusion across the board: Wherever there is a mobile phone, banking and financial service are possible. While fintech companies are mainly involved in mobile payments, they encompass many other activities, including savings, loans, investments and insurance.

Related: How Hong Kong Stands Out as a Top Fintech Hub

A decade of change for fintech

In 2010, the G-20 and the World Bank started the initiative for increased financial inclusion to help reduce poverty levels in emerging economies (GPFI, 2010). To a large extent, however, the responsibility for this advancement has fallen on the shoulders of these developing countries. At the time, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region had only a handful of fintech companies with limited access to capital. This has contributed to a slow implementation of the goals of the UN and the G-20 until recently. Over the last decade, the investment landscape in the MENA region has seen a breakthrough, especially for early-stage companies and tech start-ups, which attracted significant interest from both regional and global VCs.

The MENA region is home to the largest youth population in the world (with over 200 million people under the age of 25). According to USAID , 43% of adults in the MENA region do not have bank accounts or are underserved when it comes to accessing financial services, making for a significant untapped potential market for fintechs. Some governments in the region have been actively improving the regulatory environment, pushing its agenda towards a cashless society.

Fintech stands out because it provides the financially disadvantaged with easy access. Technology gives them the leverage to push for inclusion at a faster rate. The wide range of services, better opportunities and lower operating costs also contribute to fintech's irresistable package. However, these advantages also come with some challenges and risks, and if they're not handled properly, they can sabotage the drive for inclusion.

Related: How Fintech Is Changing the Face of the Stock Market

Fintech isn't without its challenges

Because of a lack of proper industry regulation, many fintech companies, especially in the loan sector, offer loans to customers at exorbitant interest rates. In many cases where these loans result in defaults, the customers are blacklisted without warning. These practices serve to further disenfranchise a large swath of the population and decry the urgent need for a common-sense approach to fintech services. Other challenges include cyber security, data breaches, overpricing and fraud.

Balancing the challenges and benefits of fintech should be our focus going forward. In a bid to get the structures running, many fintech companies lose touch with the customer base. These companies must prioritize customer service, affordability and accessibility. Fintech companies should redirect their attention towards becoming more instrumental in helping the underbanked build a credit identity.

Additionally, fintech companies should provide their users with productive liquidity intervention so they have a safety net in case they're confronted with financial uncertainties.  Access to liquidity stops the vulnerable from having to sell passive-income assets and assists against a spiral into poverty. Fintechs providing some sort of embedded insurance cover that protects users from accidental and natural death and disability also tend to attract more patronage from those in the financially disadvantaged bracket.

There has also been some argument against the compound-interest payment pattern of most loan-issuing fintech companies. If people are financially disadvantaged enough to require small to medium loans, they will probably struggle with compound-interest repayment plans, and it may only lead to a vicious circle of borrowing and increasing debt. To fight this reality, some fintech companies have introduced a fee-based model, where users have a stated fee per loan and not a compound-interest repayment package. This model makes it easier to reward recurring users with lower fees and higher loan limits while guarding against exorbitant debt.

Related: How Fintech Is Transforming the Middle East, Africa and South Asia's Financial Service Industry

It's clear that fintech has a leg up over the traditional banking industry when it comes to direct access to users, especially the financially disadvantaged. Still, unless financial inclusion rises to the forefront of their mission statements, perhaps with the help of government regulation, fintech companies will likely become profiteering institutions like those before them.

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

Top 10 financial services and fintech stories of 2021

The way that fintechs and challenger banks have dominated the tech headlines in recent years makes it all the more surprising that, for the first time, a UK digital challenger bank made a profit. The nature of tech and fintech startups means they invest heavily up front in tech and...
MARKETS
pymnts

FinTech Novea Raises $55M to Advance InsureTech Platform

FinTech software firm Novea raised $50 million in equity and $5 million in debt financing that will be used for its subsidiaries Jacana Warranty and Jacana Insurance to advance their positions in the consumer warranty and service contracts industry, according to a Monday (Dec. 20) press release. The funding was...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How to beat the 3 challenges to building inclusive digital financial services

The pandemic has increased the need for digital financial services – but significant obstacles remain. The World Economic Forum and Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance are collaborating to work on solutions. Building digital infrastructure for financial services is most pressing. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fintech Companies#Tech#United Nations#Financial Services#The World Bank#Gpfi#Un#Usaid
TechCrunch

Fintech startup LiveFlow raises $3.5M seed to automate financial data flows

LiveFlow allows companies to sync real-time data from their accounting services, banks and payment platforms into their custom reports, thereby automating workflows, consolidating company accounts and allowing more company-wide collaboration. Founded almost a year ago by CEO Lasse Kalkar, COO Anita Koimur (ex-Revolut) and CTO Evan O’Brien (ex-Web Summit), LiveFlow...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Financial Services Firm Trezeo Acquired by Pan-European Fintech Monese

The team at Trezeo is pleased to confirm that their business has been acquired by European Fintech Monese. As mentioned in the update from Trezeo, Monese provides easily accessible, mobile money accounts to millions across Europe and is “aimed at the rapidly scaling untraditional workforce: those who are moving to the gig economy, working on a side-hustle or finding a niche in the creative economy.”
BUSINESS
pymnts

Visa: How a Global, Digital Network Can Boost Financial Inclusion

Amid the great digital shift, subsets of financial services remain challenged because of decades-old, friction-filled and fragmented processes. Ruben Salazar, global head of Visa Direct, told Karen Webster an interview that cross-border remittances are one such payments service that has traditionally been frustrating. These payments and the process supporting them have been constrained mostly because they were built decades ago to accommodate the physical necessity for senders and receivers to send and pick up cash.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Rocket Companies Buys Truebill For $1.3 Billion in Latest Fintech Deal

Rocket Companies (RKT) - Get Rocket Companies Inc Class A Report said Monday it will pay $1.3 billion for the personal finance app Truebill as fintech sector deals continue to drive a record year for global merger activity. Rocket said Truebill, which was founded in 2015, has around 2.5 million...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
World Bank
Benzinga

Rocket Companies Expands Fintech Presence With $1.27B Truebill Acquisition

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) has announced a $1.275 billion buyout of a leading personal finance app. What Happened? Rocket Is acquiring Truebill, an app that helps users manage their personal finances, including subscriptions, credit scores, spending and budgeting. Truebill also negotiates bills on behalf of its customers, saving them up to 20% on monthly payments.
BUSINESS
worth.com

How Fintech Is Integrating Hyper-Personalization Into the Financial Sector

From checking your online statements to trading stocks, digital finance has quickly become something that we cannot live without. At the Health + Wealth of America conference on Thursday, industry experts Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, CEO of Betterment, and Kevin Pleiter, managing director of capital markets at Cognizant, sat down with Worth to discuss the ways in which fintech will continue to permeate and improve the financial sector at every level. The fintech revolution has opened the doors to a broad array of financial possibilities that have democratized aspects of wealth management that have previously been difficult to access. Kirshbaum Levy is hopeful that technology advancements will lend themselves to long-term thinking about retirement benefits, democratizing the process and allowing everyone to plan for the future with ease and understanding. Pleiter sees the rapid advancements in financial technology as an opportunity to provide not only education but valuable, high quality wealth advice to a broad audience at a fraction of the cost. Pleiter also notes that the capacity for hyper-personalization of wealth management is made possible by advancements in the fintech space, effectively breaking the mold of traditional wealth management techniques that consisted of portfolio silos with each client being delivered the same model portfolio as thousands of other clients. Through the advancement of technology, personalized financial strategies can be tailored to each individual’s needs and circumstances. One of the practical ways personalized portfolio management has improved due to technology is through machine learning and AI. Kirshbaum Levy points out that machine learning has dramatically streamlined the process of portfolio management by tailoring and rebalancing your financial portfolio, which can also be overlaid with rules about risk tolerance and tax preferences.
MARKETS
channele2e.com

Thoma Bravo Acquires FinTech Digital Payments, Fraud Detection Company Bottomline

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has acquired FinTech digital payments management company Bottomline Technologies for $2.6 billion, and the private equity firm will take the FinTech digital payments software company private. The buyout price tag represents a 41% premium to Bottomline’s 30-day volume weighted average price as of October 19,...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Customers Bank recasts itself as a partner to crypto, fintech companies

Customers Bank is taking steps to reposition itself as a tech-forward financial institution. The $19.1 billion-asset bank said Thursday that it’s rolling out a new logo and website as well as pouring millions of dollars into digital marketing to cast Customers as a high-tech partner for fintechs, cryptocurrency firms and other technology companies.
MARKETS
World Bank Blogs

Agent banking helps close financial inclusion gaps in Nigeria

For years, Lami, a micro entrepreneur who ran a food stall near Minna, Nigeria, didn’t have a basic bank account. She earned less than $3.20 a day and kept her savings at home or deposited them with informal collectors who may be unreliable and typically don’t pay interest. Lami, like millions of people, didn’t have a choice—formal banks lacked extensive branch networks, especially outside of major cities.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

FSS, CSB Bank launch Smart Cash to boost financial inclusion

Provider of integrated payment products and a payments processor FSS (Financial Software and Systems) and CSB Bank have joined forces to deliver hyperlocal banking services to financially underserved segments. Under the aegis of this partnership, CSB Bank and FSS plan to open 1,000 Smart Cash franchisees in semi-urban and rural...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Biometric Onboarding Seen as Must-Have in FinTech Fight Over Identity Theft

Digital-first businesses were better equipped to take advantage of new market opportunities unleashed during the pandemic. In the past year, 92% of consumers made an online purchase, while 85% performed banking activities online, according to PYMNTS research. In this rapidly evolving digital environment, banks are. pressed to adopt technology with...
TECHNOLOGY
pulse2.com

Fintech Platform Company Goalsetter Closes $15 Million In Funding

Goalsetter — a fintech platform dedicated to providing families and K-12 youth with access to banking, savings, investing, and financial education tools — recently announced the closing of a $15 million Series A round. These are the details. Goalsetter — a fintech platform dedicated to providing families and...
NFL
Forbes

Understanding The Role Of Data Intelligence In Financial Inclusion

Michel Kilzi is a data intelligence expert with a vision to redefine the role of data as an asset in today's New-Economy. In 2018, Domo predicted that every human would create at least 1.7MB of data per second during 2020. It's unclear exactly how the pandemic impacted this number, but it is clear that the pandemic spurred an influx of customers turning to digital and mobile channels — and fintech solutions often provided a lifeline that was previously underappreciated by many segments of society. Financial inclusion went from a nascent ambition of finding solutions for generic problems to a ubiquitous and explicit solutions source, tailored to serve distinctive communities with very specific needs.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Global Veritas Challenge Winners Advance the Cause of Economic Inclusion

Demyst, the provider of a market-leading platform that accelerates the deployment of external data solutions for the world’s leading banks, insurers, and fintechs, and its partner TruEra, a provider of purpose-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) Quality solutions, were named as winners of the inaugural Global Veritas Challenge 2021. The Challenge was organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the ASEAN Financial Innovation Network (AFIN), and Accenture.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Access to Banking Services Is Key Pillar of UK's Financial Inclusion Agenda

As the U.K. moves toward its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent report by Her Majesty's Treasury and the U.K.’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has outlined measures that will help boost financial inclusion and capability for more people in the country. According to the report, the...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy