BTS is no stranger to the webtoon, one of Korea’s most popular narrative formats. In 2014, web comic superhero counterparts of the group’s seven members fought monsters in We On: Be the Shield. In 2019, Naver WEBTOON, the world’s most-read comics publisher, released Save Me, which saw a character based on Jin stuck in a time loop from which he can’t escape until he saves his six best friends. By its end, the 16-volume webtoon had massed more than 50 million views.

