ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Toy 'R' Us Opens New Flagship Store in New Jersey's American Dream Mall

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmiYU_0dSmmran00

The parent company for Toys "R" Us, Tru Kids, was acquired by WHP Global in March 2021, and it vowed a return to the physical retail experience. On Tuesday, the company opened its U.S. flagship location in American Dream, a megamall based in East Rutherford, N.J.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

In-Store Holiday Shopping Dropoff Linked to Shifting Buying Habits

The typical holiday rush to malls and other retail outlets on "Super Saturday" fell by 26 percent compared to 2019. Melissa Gonzalez, CEO and founder of retail strategist Lionesque Group, told Cheddar that shopping habits had already been changing. "I just think there's a shift in general. And then there's just a lot more pre-planning, and I don't think that's going to go away," she said. "You saw a lot of holiday gift guides go out earlier and deals go out earlier, so I think that's just going to be a trend going forward." She also discussed how cryptocurrency is going to play a role in retail in 2022.
RETAIL
Cheddar News

American Express, Nova Credit Partner to Help Immigrants Establish U.S. Credit History

American Express and Nova Credit have partnered the credit passport program aimed at expanding access to credit for immigrants from the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Kenya, and Brazil. Misha Esipov, co-founder and CEO of Nova Credit, joined Cheddar's Ken Buffa to talk about the program's benefits for immigrants who have to start over in the U.S. and are looking to establish a credit history. "If you were a good borrower in your home country — and you can prove you were a borrower in your home country — when you first arrive here, you can use that information to continue to be a good borrower," he said of the service.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Cheddar News

Starbucks to Negotiate With Union Workers in Buffalo, New York

After a vote in one Buffalo, New York-area Starbucks created the first workers union in the coffee chain's history, the company has announced that it is ready to negotiate in good faith with the new bargaining unit. But a tense process where labor organizers leveled accusations of anti-union activity at the coffee giant may make that difficult. Cortlin Harrison, a barista at the unionized store, spoke to Cheddar about making a deal. "We can move past all the dirty tricks, the union-busting, the captive audience meetings," he said. "I'm ready to go to the table, and my fellow baristas are ready to go to the table, and just move forward."
BUFFALO, NY
Cheddar News

Maker of First FDA-Approved Portable MRI Machine Hyperfine Goes Public

Hyperfine, the pioneer of the very first FDA-approved portable MRI device, made its public debut on the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger. CEO Dave Scott joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to discuss the IPO launch, the company's valuation at $580 million, and the impact of its machine called Swoop. "We can roll an MRI system, our MRI Swoop system, right into the room where you are, right up to your patient bedside, and scan you right there and get an image in less than an hour," he explained.
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Metaverse an Opportunity for Brands to 'Stay Refreshed' in Evolving Landscape

Howard Yu, LEGO professor of management and innovation at IMD Business School and author of "Leap: How to Thrive in a World Where Everything Can Be Copied," joined Cheddar to discuss the mania surrounding the concept of the metaverse. He particularly noted how companies in the retailing sector like Nike are leveraging it. "I think metaverse really opens up a window for brands to think about how can they, ongoing-wise, engage with the consumer, engage with the target audience, so their brand continues to stay refreshed in the changing environment," Yu said.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Indi EV Head of Design on Launching Indi One Smart Car

California-based startup Indi EV is gearing up to release its first crossover vehicle incorporating a supercomputer that will allow, among other things, gaming. Andre Hudson, head of design at Indi EV, joined Cheddar to talk about the launch of the Indi One and how the company is distinguishing itself from leaders in the EV space like Tesla. He also talked about the tech behind the Indi One and noted that the car's computer system will enable people to run applications and even create their own. "As a company, we fundamentally saw a major disconnect between how people transition into their cars using the digital devices in their life," Hudson said
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#American Dream Mall#Whp Global
Cheddar News

Pricier Christmas Trees Reflect Great Recession-Related Supply, COVID Pressures

This year, consumers might not be as surprised by what's under their trees as by the trees themselves. Despite a tighter market for trees, Stew Leonard's was able to secure its entire stock of Christmas trees from a supplier in Quebec. But some prices jumped this year as a result of increased costs for shipping and labor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Home Sales Rise Despite Tight Inventory, High Costs; Trend Likely to Continue in 2022

Despite the rising cost of a home in the U.S., sales rose 1.9 percent in November, and according to Zillow, prices are expected to climb even higher in 2022. M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, told Cheddar's "Closing Bell" that while median prices are high, demand for a new home is just as high, particularly in "tax and weather favorable" destinations like Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. Gorman also said he sees buyer demand remaining high next year even if interest rates rise somewhat, noting that the already tight housing inventory is expected to slim down even more and foreign purchasers return to the market. "As we get past the holidays and those foreign buyers are able to come back and actually acquire homes and go shopping, I think that may be a bigger driver of some of that increase in buyer demand," he said.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

How Wyoming Became a Top Tax Haven With Its 'Cowboy Cocktail'

The Cowboy State has become one of the world's top tax havens, according to the Pandora Papers, a trove of more than 11.9 million documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and The Washington Post. The papers reveal, among other things, how ultra-wealthy people from around the world move money into the U.S., invest, and spend it under a shroud of secrecy. Allison Tait, University of Richmond law professor, joined Cheddar to talk about Wyoming's laidback tax laws, their impact on the nation's economy, and provided some details on the financial arrangement known as the "cowboy cocktail."
WYOMING STATE
Cheddar News

Avoiding Major Debt This Holiday Shopping Season

With Christmas just days away and people rushing out to get last-minute shopping done, Derrick Kinney, host of the "Good Money" podcast, joined Cheddar to provide some financial tips so shoppers can avoid major holiday debt. He suggested people wait until after the holiday to give gifts if possible because stores will likely have discounted goods. For those looking to save a little extra cash around this time of year, Kinney also suggested that they adjust their "commoditized items" like auto insurance and shop for better deals.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

Nomi Health Closes $110 Million to Further Scale Its Direct Healthcare Model Nationwide

Direct health care company Nomi Health recently raised $110 million in a Series A round. Nomi Health lets public and private organizations directly purchase healthcare at reduced costs, and pay providers in real-time. It also delivers healthcare directly to under-served communities via its fleet of mobile care units, which the company says is the largest in the country. Nomi Health says its mission is to improve the health care experience for all Americans. Nomi Health CEO Mark Newman joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Shatters Pandemic Box Office Records

Travis Clark, senior media reporter at Insider, joined 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to break down the $253 million domestic opening for the new Marvel movie. This also marked the third-largest global opening of all time, earning $587 million worldwide, even though it wasn't released in China, which is a major market for moviegoers.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Crunch Fitness Franchise CEO on How Gyms Are Tackling Omicron Surge

The fitness industry was one of the most severely impacted at the start of the pandemic. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 threatens fitness centers and gyms, the Global Health and Fitness Association, along with the Community Gyms Coalition, are calling on the federal government to provide pandemic relief before the close of 2021. Crunch Fitness Franchise CEO Ben Midgely joined Cheddar to talk about proactive steps gyms are taking to maximize business as COVID resurges. "It should be a little bit easier," he said. "We hate to have to deal with it again, but it's what businesses in this country have to work with."
WORKOUTS
Cheddar News

Amazon Investors Call for Independent Employee Safety Audit After Illinois Tornado

A group of shareholders is demanding Amazon run an independent audit to assess how the company treats its employees. Mary Beth Gallagher, the director of engagement at Domini Impact Investments, the group that filed the resolution, told Cheddar it wants to invest in companies that protect shareholders and specifically noted concerns about productivity quotas and employee surveillance. The company's worker safety initiatives have been questioned even before a tornado killed six people at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois this month. "What we want to see is Amazon centering workers' voices and having an independent review that hears directly from workers themselves who know the conditions that they're working under and the pressures they face," she said.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cheddar News

Delta Airlines CEO Calls for Shortened Quarantine Times Amid Staffing Shortage

The airline industry says it is contending with staff shortages that threaten to hamper operations amid the COVID resurgence, andDelta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian called on the CDC to revise its guidance for vaccinated workers who test positive from a 10-day quarantine to just five. Chuck Liberman, chief investment officer and managing partner at Advisors Capital Management LLC, joined Cheddar to talk about the current guidance on isolation and why he believes the omicron variant calls for more relaxed guidance given its reportedly mild symptoms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Lyft Partners With Olo Commerce Platform to Tackle Food Delivery Market

Rideshare company Lyft is following its competitor Uber into the food delivery market by partnering with Olo, the on-demand commerce platform, and its dispatch network. Joining Cheddar to discuss the team-up, Olo founder and CEO Noah Glass. "Consumers will be able to place orders through the same apps and websites they go to … and see delivery as an option," he said. "And Lyft is now one of the providers who may be picking up the order on behalf of the consumer and taking it from the restaurant to the consumer." Glass also stated that Olo optimizes deliveries without adding the burden of additional fees on the restaurant side.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cheddar News

Bowling Giant Bowlero Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC, Plans Global Expansion

Tom Shannon, Bowlero CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the decision to bring the company to the New York Stock Exchange via a SPAC merger with Isos Acquisition Corporation. Shannon said one of the goals of the public offering is to expand operations internationally, noting that Bowlero has the potential to reach worldwide markets due to the sport's popularity. "Bowling is a global market, and I'll give you an example. In South Korea, there are three million league bowlers and 1,200 bowling centers in South Korea alone," he said.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

904
Followers
960
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy