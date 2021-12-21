Toy 'R' Us Opens New Flagship Store in New Jersey's American Dream Mall

Despite the rising cost of a home in the U.S., sales rose 1.9 percent in November, and according to Zillow, prices are expected to climb even higher in 2022. M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, told Cheddar's "Closing Bell" that while median prices are high, demand for a new home is just as high, particularly in "tax and weather favorable" destinations like Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. Gorman also said he sees buyer demand remaining high next year even if interest rates rise somewhat, noting that the already tight housing inventory is expected to slim down even more and foreign purchasers return to the market. "As we get past the holidays and those foreign buyers are able to come back and actually acquire homes and go shopping, I think that may be a bigger driver of some of that increase in buyer demand," he said.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO