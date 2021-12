Stocks were under pressure Monday amid investor skittishness over the COVID-19 omicron variant, as cases rise in metropolitan areas like New York, shutting down businesses and seasonal events. This comes after last week's Federal Reserve announcement when Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would begin speeding up its asset tapering timeline while planning to institute three interest rate hikes next year. Is that decision still in line with what could happen if omicron becomes a major concern? Phil Levy, Chief Economist at Flexport, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO