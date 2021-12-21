ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's weakness is emboldening Putin

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uujyb_0dSmmh0l00

For decades, the basic premise of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and European Union enlargement was the conviction that countries should freely determine their policies in peaceful coexistence with their neighbors. In a major address in Mainz, Germany in 1989, President George H.W. Bush gave this belief a slogan: “Europe whole and free.”

To Russian President Vladimir Putin , however, that premise is clearly unacceptable. He believes that Russia should command a sphere of influence in which his European neighbors aren’t entirely sovereign. This sets up a clash in those front-line states bordering Russia, which are also partners, or even allies, of the United States. Regarding Ukraine, President Biden now faces a choice: Is he committed to the decades-long U.S. vision of a free Europe, or is he willing to accept a Russian sphere of influence?

In June, three months after Biden issued his Interim National Security Strategic Guidance to promote the belief “that democracy holds the key to freedom, prosperity, peace and dignity,” Putin published a widely read essay, dubbed by some an invasion manifesto, that described the “harsh and artificial division of Russians and Ukrainians” as “the use of weapons of mass destruction against us.” In December, as the U.S. president convened an international Summit for Democracy, Putin ordered a major military buildup along the Ukrainian border. Putin is confronting Biden’s words and actions in a test of wills — and the results to date are discouraging.

Putin has lured Biden into a trap by preying on the ingrained view, prevalent among progressives, that de-escalation is the height of diplomacy. By manufacturing a crisis, Putin has enticed Biden into talks on the costs of de-escalation, which Putin has priced as a Russian say over Ukraine, if not Eastern Europe altogether. Biden’s reaction has only confirmed Putin’s view that he’ll be met with talks, rather than reprisals. “We’re having meetings at a higher level [with Russia to explore] whether or not we can work out any accommodation as it relates to bringing down the temperature along the eastern front,” Biden told reporters recently.

Putin’s aggression is predicated on Biden’s weakness. Upon taking office, Biden chilled relations with both Eastern Europe’s most important country, Poland, and its most obvious Russian target in Ukraine. Instead, he embraced Germany and sought to repair ties with Berlin by waiving sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which snakes across the Baltic Sea directly from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine in the process.

Biden is now doubling down on this posture. His team is coordinating a response with our Western European allies, chief among them Germany, and issued threats of transatlantic economic sanctions should Russia launch an incursion. Putin is operating under the assumption, likely correct, that Washington will not take any steps that put it significantly at odds with Berlin.

This poses a problem. After 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, Germany is now led by the Social Democratic Party, whose upper ranks are known for soft-pedaling Moscow. Berlin has balked at supplying Kiev with defensive weapons, reportedly blocking such transfers at NATO recently, and it long has opposed Ukraine’s path to NATO membership, famously vetoing such a step at a summit meeting in 2008. In his first major address before the Bundestag last week, the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, called for “constructive dialogue” with Russia while warning the Kremlin of major economic consequences — “high costs,” as he put it — should it invade further.

It is not hard to imagine Biden delivering a similar speech with only cosmetic alterations. Already, Biden has dismissed a military option, declaring that he will not deploy U.S. troops to Ukraine, and slow-rolled the provision of military equipment to Kiev. That many of the same officials at the helm in Washington today served in government when Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 will not have been lost on Moscow, either. The U.S. insists that it rejects spheres of influence, but Putin sees only a feckless and weak U.S. administration.

This is not the first time that Biden has played his hand poorly against Putin. During their summit meeting in Geneva last summer, Biden passed Putin a list of critical infrastructure he considered a "red line" for hacking, essentially green-lighting the Kremlin’s attacks on everything else. Now, to the consternation of much of Eastern Europe, he has made explicit the limits of U.S. military support for Ukraine.

Putin views himself in an advanced stage of conflict with the West. He will not be deterred by the threat of economic sanctions, especially given Europe’s addiction to Russian natural gas. Moreover, the reported agreement between Washington and Berlin to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in case of an Russian invasion is hardly sufficient. The purpose of the pipeline is to undermine Ukraine. To target it only after Russian aggression is like threatening to seize an attacker’s rope after he has fired his handgun. Once Ukraine is destabilized, the pipeline will lose its importance.

Putin has probed Biden’s commitment to Ukraine and discovered it hollow. For all of Biden’s emphasis on democracy, the world is awaking to the realization that his commitment to a Europe whole and free may end where Russia says its sphere of influence begins. Far from deterring Putin, Biden is emboldening him — and, at some point, Ukraine will pay the price.

Peter Rough is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Gorbachev says U.S. became "arrogant" after Soviet Union collapsed

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev said Friday that Washington grew "arrogant and self-confident" after the collapse of the Soviet Union, leading to the expansion of the NATO military alliance. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has grown increasingly insistent that NATO is encroaching close to Russia's borders, and Moscow last...
POLITICS
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
BBC

No time for war: Russians see no chance of conflict

There may be hope of US-Russia talks in the new year but the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border has led to fears of an invasion and all-out war. Commentators and experts in Moscow are as alive to the risk as their Western counterparts, but for most Russians there is little interest.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Washington Post

‘A woman is a woman, a man is a man’: Putin compares gender nonconformity to the coronavirus pandemic

During a wide-ranging televised annual news conference Thursday that lasted some four hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin, moving between topics including harvest yields, the coronavirus and military buildup on the border with Ukraine, veered into a discussion of traditional gender roles. He compared gender nonconformity and the push for trans rights to “new strains” of a “pandemic” much like the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

Russian nuclear bombers fly over Belarus in message to West

MOSCOW, Russia: Highlighting its close defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with the West, Russia sent two Tu-22M3 strategic strike bombers to patrol the skies over Belarus on December 18. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two nuclear-capable long-range bombers practiced "performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Nato#European Union#Russians#Ukrainians
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
POTUS
The Independent

Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow s request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

The president of Ukraine held a video call with 20 U.S. senators and members of Congress on Friday amid tensions with Russia which recently stoked fears of a possible invasion by massing troops near Ukraine's border.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives about the Russian troop buildup and the situation in his country's war-torn east, according to Zelenskyy's office. Russia-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine since 2014. A statement from the president's office described “the importance of getting the United States involved in the process of a peaceful settlement” to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Lawmakers pledge support for Ukraine defence in videoconference with Ukrainian president

A group of more than 20 US lawmakers on Friday met virtually with Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky to pledge US support for his country as more than 100,000 Russian troops remain massed along the Ukraine-Russia border and tensions between the Kremlin and the west continue to rise. In a statement, Mr Zelensky said he briefed the bipartisan group on “steps being taken to achieve peace” with Russia by way of the Normandy, Trilateral Contact Group and Minsk processes and stressed the importance of US involvement."Now, more than ever, it is not words that matter, but decisive action. My goal is...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

421K+
Followers
51K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy