One of the biggest hurdles being faced by the electric vehicle segment is the ability to quickly charge a depleted battery while on the go. In reality, even the best fast-charging technology still isn't able to juice up a battery as quickly as it would take to fill up a gas tank. There is, however, another solution, and it's one that's fast becoming a trend in the electric two-wheeler segment: swappable batteries.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO