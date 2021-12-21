Vaccinated Minnesota Gov. Tom Walz and Family Test Positive for COVID
Though the governor said that he and his wife are asymptomatic, they decided to get tested after his teenage son starting displaying mild...www.newsweek.com
Though the governor said that he and his wife are asymptomatic, they decided to get tested after his teenage son starting displaying mild...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2