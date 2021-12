SAN FRANCISCO – Airtable, which operates a connected apps platform that helps companies modernize their business processes, has raised a massive $735 million Series F round. The new funding brings Airtable’s total investment to date to $1.36 billion and values the company at $11 billion (pre-money). This Series F round includes participation from: XN, which led the round, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Silver Lake, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Existing Airtable investors including Benchmark, Caffeinated Capital, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, Greenoaks, ICONIQ Growth, and Thrive Capital also participated in the round.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO