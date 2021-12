Much like and yet very different from 2020, this year has been a hell of a rollercoaster ride, and Eater Austin’s most-read stories of 2021 reflect that strange, ongoing journey. The Austin restaurant industry has gone through so much this year, starting off with record-high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in January leading into the devastating winter storm in February and on into a convoluted and confusing vaccination rollout. That was followed by a promising summer that quickly turned grim due to the delta variant and now, uncertainty with how the new omicron variant will impact the city. Despite all of this, there were good things that happened this year, from fun openings to celebrations of the local food scene.

