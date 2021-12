Nearly every nursing home facility in the United States is facing a staffing shortage. Between June and September 2021, 59% of nursing homes reported their problem with staffing has reached critical levels. 7 in 10 facilities are having a “very difficult time” attracting new staff. By 2030, 1 in 5 adults in the US will reach retirement age. 2 in 3 of these elderly adults will need some form of long term care in their lifetime. 20% will need additional care for at least 5 years.

