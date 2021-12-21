Duke's Jon Scheyer: 'We always pick each other up'

It's the end of the college football season here locally as North Carolina and No. 18 NC State prepare to play their respective bowl games. But I love bowl season, mostly because it has lots of random historical facts that bring me joy. Like, did you know that there used to be both a Raisin Bowl *and* a California Raisin Bowl? I also really love when old bowl games had names that could be used to describe actual bowls, like the Salad Bowl, the Bean Bowl, the Cherry Bowl (lots of bowls of fruit, somehow none of cereal or fruit that I can find), a Sunflower Bowl that somehow was not played in the 1990s?

