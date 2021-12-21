ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke's Jon Scheyer: 'We always pick each other up'

Giglio: NC State's '22 season starts with UCLA

Technically, the Holiday Bowl marks the end of NC State’s 2021 season. In reality, tonight’s primetime matchup (8 p.m., Fox 50) with UCLA out in San Diego is the start of the 2022 college football season for the Wolfpack. This is another one of those chances for NC...
Holiday Bowl canceled, robbing another NC State team of postseason success

Raleigh, N.C. — Another North Carolina State sports season will be cut short in 2021 in another 'what if' that Wolfpack fans will ponder about for some time. The Wolfpack learned they will not get a chance to reach the 10-win milestone when the Holiday Bowl was canceled on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the game was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST in San Diego. Various reports noted that Pac-12 opponent UCLA was struggling with COVID cases.
Bowl games give UNC, NC State a chance to end season on high note

With bowl season in full swing, Triangle fans are looking forward to both UNC and NC State's appearances for some mid-week football to cap 2021. Both the Tar Heels and Wolfpack are trying to bounce back from losses in their bowl games last year. UNC fell to Texas A&M 41-27 in the Orange Bowl and NCSU lost to Kentucky 23-21 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Brownlow's Bowl GIFs: No. 18 NC State looks to get 10 wins in San Diego and UNC seeks a mayonnaise bath for Mack Brown

It's the end of the college football season here locally as North Carolina and No. 18 NC State prepare to play their respective bowl games. But I love bowl season, mostly because it has lots of random historical facts that bring me joy. Like, did you know that there used to be both a Raisin Bowl *and* a California Raisin Bowl? I also really love when old bowl games had names that could be used to describe actual bowls, like the Salad Bowl, the Bean Bowl, the Cherry Bowl (lots of bowls of fruit, somehow none of cereal or fruit that I can find), a Sunflower Bowl that somehow was not played in the 1990s?
