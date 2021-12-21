ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Omicron to Major Mergers: The Biggest Hollywood Cliffhangers of 2021

By Diane Garrett
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn true Hollywood fashion, omicron delivered the year’s biggest cliffhanger just as the holiday season began kicking into higher gear. With COVID-19 cases surging anew and cancellations piling up, the pandemic reclaimed the spotlight it never fully lost. On most people’s minds in the industry: How big a retrenchment will the...

Variety

TV’s Biggest Newsrooms Poised for 2022 Surge in Streaming Wars

If a big story erupted at a random hour not too long ago, executives at big TV-news outlets would typically try to break into regularly scheduled network programming with one of the oldest tools in the box, a “special report.” Now, thanks to a widening fight among TV companies to capture streaming audiences, they have many new options. When the U.S. exited Afghanistan earlier this year, ABC News collected considerable footage – more than was required for news shows like “World News Tonight” or “Good Morning America.” Rather than letting it all sit unwatched, production teams from “20/20” and “Nightline” worked...
WORLD
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Third-Best Christmas Ever With $31.7M US; Domestic At $467M+ & $1.05B WW – Sunday Update

SUNDAY AM UPDATE: For all the headlines about Omicron, in many ways the Christmas box office isn’t unlike others pre-pandemic, where one film is driving the majority of business. With the 3-day for all films estimated to ring up around $154M, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is driving 53% of that figure. It has a 3-day of $81.5M, with only one other event film expected in the long run, that being Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, which is notching a $41M 5-day start. All of this is quite similar to Christmas 2015 when Star Wars: Force Awakens was the big star atop the holiday box office,...
MOVIES
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jason Kilar
IndieWire

Slamdance Goes Entirely Virtual, and Other Cancellations as Hollywood Braces for Omicron Surge

Update, December 23:  Slamdance has announced that it’s canceling the in-person portion of its hybrid festival that had been scheduled in Park City, Utah, for January 20-23. The festival will also move back the start of its virtual event one week to accommodate the migration of in-person content to an online presentation. The new dates for the virtual Slamdance are January 27-February 6. “Although we are disappointed that we won’t be able to participate in the communal, in-person experience, we know we can create a unique festival experience for all of our filmmakers through Slamdance’s online platform,” said Peter Baxter, Slamdance...
MOVIES
AFP

Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron

The Governors Awards -- an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out -- became the latest glitzy Hollywood event postponed Wednesday, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norway's Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May had been due to receive golden statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically draws a who's who of Tinseltown. "We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. "Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Awards Shows and Events Canceled Amid Omicron Surge

As Hollywood heads into the peak of Academy Awards season, live events are in limbo amid a worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. On Monday, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala were among the in-person events canceled as the industry comes to grips with yet another grim stretch of the ongoing pandemic. Live theatrical productions, including those in London’s West End, New York City’s Broadway district and throughout Los Angeles, have been hit particularly hard with shows going dark. Several Broadway productions have canceled performances until after Christmas, with one show, Jagged Little Pill, closing its curtains for good. L.A.’s Bradley Whitford-starring A Christmas Carol and Eddie Redmayne’s Cabaret revival in London will both be dark until early 2022. Below is a list of events that have been impacted by COVID-19, and the list will be updated as the situation evolves. Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Scheduled date: Jan. 6 Status: Canceled AFI Awards Scheduled date: Jan. 7 Status: Postponed, plans TBD BAFTA Tea Party Scheduled date: Jan. 8 Status: Canceled Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Scheduled closing date: Jan. 2 Status: Canceled Jagged Little Pill Scheduled closing date: No plans to close Status: Closed for good
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater —  where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world — was filled with fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked. Days later, word began circulating that a top agent at...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

These Were The Wildest TV Cliffhangers Of 2021

Raise your hand if these left you shook. The year 2021 continued 2020’s trend of using TV as escapism. And boy, did the storylines provide, with twists and turns and endings no one saw coming. Here are 2021's wildest TV cliffhanger endings fans need answers to in 2022. Only...
TV SERIES
hbr.org

Lessons from Hollywood’s Digital Transformation

When business leaders talk about digital transformation, they often pay more attention to the word digital than the word transformation. That’s an easy but serious mistake. When the subject comes up, the first question that anybody should ask is this: What kind of transformation are we really talking about, and how does it differ from the other market transformations my firm has always faced?
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to swing past box office milestones. The superhero sequel crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic marketplace on Tuesday. It’s unclear how far it managed to exceed that threshold, but it should easily become one of the 15 highest-grossing stateside releases in history, passing “Beauty and the Beast,” which netted $505 million during its run. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took in $24.7 million on Monday from 4,336 locations, bringing its domestic total to $495.1 million. The 11-day gross is the third highest of all time, according to Sony, the studio behind the film. It’s also becomes...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Capri Hollywood Film Festival Navigates Omicron Variant While Expanding Festivities

For its upcoming 26th edition the Capri Hollywood Intl. Film Festival, dedicated to launching Oscar hopefuls and establishing a creative and business bridgehead between Hollywood and Italy’s film and showbiz communities, is countering the Omicron variant by expanding its venues beyond the “blue island” off the coast of Naples.
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Popculture

Game Show Yanked From TV, Setting off Viewers

Game shows are a regular part of some TV viewers' days, and you don't want to mess with that schedule. Case and point, fans of one beloved game show were thrown into a fit of anger when a recent episode was abruptly yanked. Viewers of the British game show Countdown took to social media to express their disappointment when the scheduled Friday, Dec. 3 episode was abruptly canceled. Instead, the network replaced it with an episode of Find It, Fix It, Flog It, a fellow Channel 4 series starring Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien.
TV SERIES
People

Dr. Oz and His Wife Allegedly Insulted a Journalist Who Inadvertently Heard Their Conversation

A political writer for New York magazine spun straw into reporter's gold after an awkward phone encounter with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa Oz. While reporting on Dr. Oz's campaign in Pennsylvania, Olivia Nuzzi had some trouble getting a hold of her subject. "I was trying to speak to someone — anyone — from the campaign, which had so far proved elusive," she writes at the start of her story headlined "The Political Life of Dr. Oz."
