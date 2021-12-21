ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Rebecca Rubin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
'Younger' Creator Darren Star Talks Possible Movie or Spinoff Series (Exclusive)

Younger fans can take heart in the idea that the beloved series starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff might not be done just yet. ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with the show's creator, Darren Star, at the premiere of the second season of his Netflix series, Emily in Paris, and asked if Younger might have a second life as a film.
TV & VIDEOS
10 Horror Movies with Creepy Endings

A lot of horror movies have a creepy, ominous ending, but there are some that leave the audience a bit shell-shocked as the credits start to roll since they went to that point and then beyond. In other words, they took the story to a level that the audience wasn’t expecting and slapped them with a healthy dose of something, be it horror or feelings, that they weren’t ready to deal with. Given the fact that a lot of these movies were already traumatic enough, giving the audience something that will haunt them as they leave the theater is an interesting method that usually gets a lot of people to come back hoping to see another movie that will explain what they just saw. In some cases, it doesn’t always happen since the ending scene could be the cap to an otherwise great story, but in other cases, this has been the start of something that people simply can’t get enough of and are desperate to see continue. Here are ten movies with the creepiest endings.
MOVIES
An Evil Demonic Army Rises Up in Trailer for the Supernatural Horror Film FALLEN

Lionsgate has released a trailer for a interesting-looking supernatural horror thriller titled Fallen. The story follows a lone priest who must battle an evil demonic army that is rising up to take over the world. This actually looks like a movie that I might enjoy, so I’ll give it shot. It’s got a simply and fun concept.
MOVIES
‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
Black directors make just 1% of competition films at major festivals (exclusive)

Just eight of 670 competition films over three years came from black filmmakers. Black filmmakers are being significantly underrepresented in the main sections of the world’s major competitive film festivals, according to a Screen study of the last three years. Screen has surveyed the main international competitions of the...
MOVIES
THE NORTHMAN (2022) Movie Trailer: Viking Alexander Skarsgard wants Revenge for His Father in Robert Eggers’ Film

Robert Eggers‘ The Northman (2022) movie trailer has been released by Focus Features. The Northman trailer stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Bjork, and Willem Dafoe. Crew. Robert Eggers and Sjón wrote the screenplay for The Northman. Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough created the...
MOVIES
Video Movie Review: QUEEN OF GLORY (2021): An Assured, Confident Film that will Move Audiences with Compelling Scenes

Queen of Glory (2021) Video Movie Review, a movie directed by Nana Mensah, written by Nana Mensah, and starring Nana Mensah, Meeko Gattuso, Oberon K.A. Adjepong, Adam Leon, Ward Horton, Elia Monte-Brown, Purva Bedi, Anya Migdal, Daniel Reece, Alok Tewari, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Russell G. Jones, Sholanty Taylor, Jocelyn Kuritsky, Emma Kaye, and Vincent Leong.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saban Films Buys North America & More On Thriller ‘The Aviary’ Starring Malin Akerman

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has taken multiple rights including domestic on The Aviary, the thriller starring Billions actress Malin Akerman, and will debut in 2022. The company has picked up North America and South Africa on the pic, along with the UK and Ireland and Australia and New Zealand, which will be distributed via Saban’s local partners Altitude Media Group and Defiant Screen Entertainment respectively. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Chris Cullari and Jennifer Raite, the pic also stars Lorenza Izzo (Women is Losers), Chris Messina (I Care a Lot) and Sandrine Holt (Sorry for Your Loss). The story follows two women...
MOVIES
Animal Welfare Docu-Drama ‘Mercy’ Inks Distribution Deal With All Channels Films – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

Wendy Morgan‘s animal welfare docu-drama “Mercy” has been picked up by Los Angeles-based distributor All Channel Films, Inc. All Channel Films will represent the film, which premiered at the Awareness Film Festival in October, in the U.S. and Canada across pay and basic cable, video/DVD, VOD/SVOD, PPV and other distribution platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
Watch: Trailer for horror film ‘The Runner’

The Runner is the debut horror film from Darkwave duo Boy Harsher coming to Shudder in January. Written, directed, and produced by Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller of Boy Harsher, the film follows a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed.
MOVIES

