Regular viewers of Fox News should have ample reasons by now to wonder why so many respected news presenters and analysts have decided to abandon the network. It’s not that those journalists and commentators, who lent the network a significant level of credibility over the years, have suddenly gone soft and liberal. Rather, it’s the decision by Fox executives to embrace blatant misinformation over truth that is causing real news professionals to get as far away as they can from the network.

