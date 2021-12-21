Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz(TM) Electronic Tables

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ('GMIN' or the 'Corporation') announces that, in accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors granted, as of December 22, 2021, to Ms. Sonia Zagury, newly appointed director of the Corporation, an aggregate of 138,490 stock options of the Corporation (the 'Options'), each Option conferring upon its holder the right to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a 'Share' and collectively, the 'Shares'), for a following period of five (5) years and for an exercise price for each Option is CAD $1.02 per Share. The vesting terms are: one third (1/3) at the date of grant, one third (1/3) one (1) year after the grant, and one third (1/3) two (2) years after the grant.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO