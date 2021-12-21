ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz(TM) Electronic Tables

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Jackpot') (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). The Company announces it is conducting a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $975,000 (the or this 'Financing') through the issuance of up to 6,500,000 units of the Company at...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Grant of Stock Options to New Director

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ('GMIN' or the 'Corporation') announces that, in accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors granted, as of December 22, 2021, to Ms. Sonia Zagury, newly appointed director of the Corporation, an aggregate of 138,490 stock options of the Corporation (the 'Options'), each Option conferring upon its holder the right to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a 'Share' and collectively, the 'Shares'), for a following period of five (5) years and for an exercise price for each Option is CAD $1.02 per Share. The vesting terms are: one third (1/3) at the date of grant, one third (1/3) one (1) year after the grant, and one third (1/3) two (2) years after the grant.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Binance Chain-Based Dex "Palmswap" announces its date for its testnet release

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Palmswap, the first decentralized perpetual trading platform on BSC, has announced that its testnet launch is going to take place on Jan 15 2022, with a 1 million token airdrop event to its participants. Their whitelist event Starts on 7th January 2022.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

PayRetailers Partners with Finveo

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / PayRetailers, a leading payment processor for Latin America, has started a partnership with Finveo, an investment company providing multi-asset brokerage services to its clients across the globe with the possibility to trade markets worldwide 24/5. Finveo is licensed and regulated by...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

NRP Stone Engages Audit Firm

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) After months of researching and interviewing accounting firms, NRP Stone, Inc. is pleased to announce the engagement of Haynie CPAs, who will provide auditing services for the company. NRP Stone is currently being traded as an OTC Pink shell. This proposed shift in accounting methods signals a move within the company to upgrade its trading status.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Marketing Communications#Tsx Venture Exchange#Marketing Campaign#Jackpot Digital#Tm#Company#Financing#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Insider#Swap#Jackpot Blitz#Jackpot President Ceo
buffalonynews.net

Murchison Grants Stock Options

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR)(FRA:3TFQ)(OTC PINK:MURMF) announces that the Company approved the issuance of 3,625,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.13 expiring on December 20, 2026. The options vested immediately except for 200,000 which will vest on May 31, 2022.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Ealixir Inc. Launches Ealixir Analytics

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Ealixir Inc. (OTC PINK:EAXR) Ealixir Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the new platform to disseminate online content suitable for your goals. Ealixir Inc., the world's leading company in the field of the right to be forgotten applied to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
buffalonynews.net

Blockchain Investor Network BitAngels Announces Sun Exchange and Codex as Startup Pitch Day Winners at CoinAgenda

Selected from over 20 investment opportunities during CoinAgenda Global in Las Vegas and CoinAgenda Caribbean in Puerto Rico, industry judges picked the Best in Show to accelerate the growth and adoption of the blockchain ecosystem. SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / BitAngels (https://bitangels.network/), the world's...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Vimian Group Acquires Orthopedic Implants Company in the US

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN) Vimian Group has today acquired IMEX, an orthopedic implants company in Texas, United States. IMEX has revenues of around USD 2.3 million on an annual basis. Vimian's MedTech segment Movora has today acquired IMEX. IMEX is a family-owned...
BUSINESS
u.today

SHIB Tech Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run, 100% of MATIC Holders in Profit, 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The summary of U.Today’s top four articles over the past day is already waiting for you! Stay tuned for the latest crypto news!. Shiba Inu technical indicator shows reversal after predicting 200% run. With the MACD, or Moving Average Convergence Divergence, the technical indicator giving the first warning of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy