Crafting in the Kitchen: Christmas Trees

Designer Maryline Damour’s latest client happened to be her partner of 10 years, Fred Drake. “This was his house that I moved into, so I really wanted him to have the final say, more or less,” says Damour. The couple, who are also business partners (they run the building firm Damour Drake), now live together in Saugerties, New York. When Damour moved into Drake’s home upstate, which he had built from the ground up, the layout of the kitchen was pretty much in place (the appliances were there and he was getting by, storage-wise, with a few freestanding IKEA cabinets), but “it was all very makeshift,” recalls Damour.

