Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. It's a great weekend to listen to The Weeknd, as the Canadian crooner pops up on FKA Twigs' latest release, "Tears in the Club," as well as a new posthumous release from Aaliyah, titled "Poison." The Aaliyah track comes after the late singer's music catalog was recently added to streaming services -- 20 years after her tragic death -- and precedes a new album, Unstoppable, set for release in 2022.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO