Memphis mother found guilty in fatal stabbings of 4 kids, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother has been convicted of killing four of her children.

The children were stabbed to death in 2016 at the Greens at Irene apartments in the 4700 block of Southern Hill Drive.

Shanynthia Gardner, 34, admitted to the fatal stabbings while talking to her husband on the phone, police records show.

She was found guilty by a judge who rejected her defense if insanity, according to a release from the Shelby County DA’s office.

A judge ruled Gardner could appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions when she stabbed the children to death.

According to an affidavit, Gardner stabbed the four kids - all under the age of 5 - in the throat area, leaving them to die before deputies arrived.

Another child, a seven-year-old, was able to escape in hopes of getting help for his siblings before it was too late.

Gardner was a part-time employee at St. Jude Children’s Hospital at the time.

She has been in custody since the incident and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2022, officials said.

Each of the four first-degree murder counts carries a life sentence.

