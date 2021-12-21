ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis mother found guilty in fatal stabbings of 4 kids, DA says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother has been convicted of killing four of her children.

The children were stabbed to death in 2016 at the Greens at Irene apartments in the 4700 block of Southern Hill Drive.

Shanynthia Gardner, 34, admitted to the fatal stabbings while talking to her husband on the phone, police records show.

She was found guilty by a judge who rejected her defense if insanity, according to a release from the Shelby County DA’s office.

A judge ruled Gardner could appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions when she stabbed the children to death.

According to an affidavit, Gardner stabbed the four kids - all under the age of 5 - in the throat area, leaving them to die before deputies arrived.

Another child, a seven-year-old, was able to escape in hopes of getting help for his siblings before it was too late.

Gardner was a part-time employee at St. Jude Children’s Hospital at the time.

She has been in custody since the incident and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2022, officials said.

Each of the four first-degree murder counts carries a life sentence.

Niles McDowell
4d ago

😭please give her the 💀 penalty.. those babies..Lord...She could have just gave them to someone who would cherish them.The highest value in life is life and you took it from them 😭😭😭

claudia Campbell
3d ago

Mental illness is extremely real and unfortunately there is not enough help out there for people. lord help

Annette Monie
3d ago

if she was so mentally challenged, and I do believe she had problems, bit where was her family? they had to know she had mental problems.

