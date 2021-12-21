Snow Mountain Ranch Welcomes New Snowcat!

In this episode, we share a few of our favorite drive-ins, get you ready for winter at Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park, and tell you about a place for your next stay-cation. Geno from Q105 kicks us off by telling us about some of the best drive-in movie theaters in the Tampa Bay area. He shares the must-know information for each spot and how to properly watch a movie from the comfort of your own car (1:03). Next, Q105’s Roxanne Wilder is joined by Rachel from the “Theme Parks and Rec Podcast” to talk all about Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park. They go into detail on how you can experience a winter wonderland right here in Florida (4:03). Then, Kathy from Q105 gives us the rundown on her recent stay-cation at Safety Harbor Resort & Spa. She tells us about the resort and the many services you can add to enhance your next stay (7:12).

2 DAYS AGO