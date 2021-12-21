COVID-19 pauses competition for another high school basketball team in Peoria

COVID-19 will sideline the Peoria Notre Dame girls basketball team until January.

The Irish, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A in Illinois, postponed its road game Tuesday against Morton and also Thursday's home game versus Pekin. PND will also miss the Manual Holiday Tournament, which runs from Dec. 27-29.

The next time PND is scheduled to take the floor is Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Manual. PND, which is 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12 Conference, had just beaten No. 1 Peoria High, 44-43, in double overtime last Tuesday.

This becomes the latest in a growing list of cancellations and postponements for the Peoria-area high school hoops scene because of COVID-19 as cases rise in the county.

Since last Tuesday, 1,119 confirmed new cases were reported in Peoria County along with 10 additional deaths among residents — all in their 50s or older. As of Monday, there were 1,211 county residents in home isolation from a positive test, according to the local health department.

The Richwoods girls basketball team was forced to withdraw from the Sterling Tournament, which started Saturday and ends Thursday, due to COVID-19 precautions. Richwoods is scheduled to resume play at next week's State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal.

Manual was forced to reschedule its Friday boys basketball rivalry game with Peoria High due to a COVID-19 shutdown. Two games within the Mid-Illini Conference in early December were also pushed back to new dates following boys and girls teams within COVID-19 protocols.

Princeville had previously paused all extra curricular activities for two weeks after its school district went to remote learning as COVID-19 cases and exposures increased.

