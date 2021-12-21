Bradley Beach theater fundraising goal reached

BRADLEY BEACH — Cinema Lab has announced that it has completed ownership of the formerly Showroom Cinema, and will begin renovating the theater early next year.

“We cannot thank you enough for your patience, and for standing by our side through this process,” said the team of Cinema Lab when announcing the news on the fundraising platform, “It shows us that this movie theatre means a lot to you, the community of Bradley Beach, and the surrounding area.”

“We want 110 Main Street to remain a movie theatre for the next 100 years and beyond—to bring family and friends together to create new movie memories.”

The campaign was extremely successful, raising well over $65,000 thanks to the generous donations of 332 backers. All backers who pledged $50 or more will receive 4 movie passes, as well as an exclusive hoodie and special recognition on the Cinema Labs website. The most dedicated movie-goers, anyone who pledged a whopping $10,000 to The Bradley, will have one of the cinema’s 3 auditoriums named after them.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.