So long, Styrofoam

#StyrofoamBan

You’ve already bid adieu to plastic bags. Now get ready to say so long to Styrofoam food containers and packing peanuts. Starting Jan. 1, food containers and packing materials made of polystyrene foam — known by most peopleas Styrofoam — will be banned in New York state. So, restaurants, food trucks, grocery stores, hospitals and other health care facilities, and elementary and secondary schools, colleges and universities — will not be able to sell food in polystyrene foam bowls, cartons, hinged “clamshell” containers and cups designed for single use. And retailers and manufacturers won’t be able to nestle items in polystyrene loose fill, commonly known as packing peanuts.

#CoronavirusSurge

New coronavirus cases spiked 66% in New York state for the week ending Sunday, as omicron becomes the dominant strain. And New York ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network data analysis found. However, Monroe County saw its cases fall about 15%.

#PedestrianKilled

A woman walking near Hudson Avenue Monday afternoon was struck and killed by a man accused of driving drunk. Rochester Police Department Capt. Frank Umbrino said the crash happened around 4 p.m. A 27-year-old Rochester woman, whom police have not identified, was crossing Wilkins Street on a sidewalk along Hudson Avenue when she was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Lonnie Gandues , 51, that veered off the road. Gandues has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

#CheckingItTwice

In case you haven’t nailed down your holiday plans yet and are looking for alternatives to eating at home, a large number of restaurants are open Christmas Eve, and a few are open Christmas Day. Here’s our list .

