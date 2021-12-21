NOPD works an armed carjacking a block from Tulane’s campus, armed robbery minutes later in Lower Garden District

Police in New Orleans investigate a carjacking and armed robbery just minutes apart from each other.

Police say a vehicle with two or three suspects inside pulled up to the man and two women about 6:34 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1100 block Lowerline Street, just blocks away from Tulane University campus.

One of the suspects demanded the victims’ phones and wallets at gunpoint. A second suspect entered the victims’ white 2019 Nissan Altima while it was still running with keys in the ignition and then drove off.

Then just three minutes later, NOPD officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 1500 block of Phillip Street.

Police say an unknown male suspect exited a white SUV armed with a pistol, and opened the victim's passenger door then demanded he hands over his wallet. The suspect also took a bag from the victim's vehicle and then fled in SUV.

The Metro Crime Commission says Carjacking are 170% higher than this time in 2019 with 271 for the year so far.