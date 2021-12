Carnival updated its COVID health and safety protocols for its cruise ships. Because of the recent spread of the omicron variant, all cruise passengers two years old or older must wear a face mask while indoors, excluding their own rooms. Carnival's new policy also says guests will be required to wear a face mask "when outdoors if in large gatherings and physical distancing cannot be maintained." This will also be required on elevators and inside shops, casinos and other indoor entertainment venues starting in February. Passengers enjoying food or a drink may remove their masks while doing so, but must cover their face in between sips if at the casino.

