As of Dec. 17, New York's list of hospitals ordered to halt nonurgent procedures due to limited capacity included 28 facilities, according to the state health department. State officials said these facilities must stop performing nonurgent surgeries for at least two weeks. They added that the health department "retains the discretion to require any facility to limit nonurgent elective procedures and/or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by [the department] as necessary to protect public health."

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO