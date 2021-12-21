ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent choir performances stir Christmas spirit to life

By Richard Tiegs
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago

If people have had as hard a time getting Christmas spirit as I have had, recent events may have helped.

Much of my year has been devoid of choral rehearsals and concerts. Musical theater? Almost non-existent. What’s a choral guy to do?

My reclamation of Christmas spirit began with the resumption of church choir rehearsals in late November. I have been singing all year. But I was missing the chorus aspect of singing.

Belting out hymns and songs with the radio may be satisfying, but they are not choral, as in choir, for me. I will sing parts on hymns, but that’s not the same as intentional music-making that I associate with choirs. The few boys (powerful though their voices were) in the musical with which I assisted were not enough to keep my spirits lifted until December.

Inspiration did hit along the way. In October, I was able to hear the Vocal Artists of Iowa perform.

At Thanksgiving, I tuned in to hear the All-State concert. The West High musical hit high notes. The spirit of singing was not dead.

I listened to the catalog of my compositions a couple times, but computer voices (oohs and aahs) do not carry the same weight as hearing the words sung. It may aid the composition process, but until you hear real people sing your music with real words, “Meh.”

My Christmas spirit was hitting the snooze button. I almost roused when we heard my wife’s high school choir perform its Christmas concert last week.

The director, a West high graduate and “special friend” of my elder son, was giving us her third concert (first one was livestreamed and the second in person). She chose challenging music for her choir and the youth rose to the occasion.

Each concert has been better than the one before as teacher and student become familiar with each other. You would find it hard to realize she is a first-year teacher!

After years of doing my own Christmas programming, it took a bit to raise my Christmas spirit. But David Haas and the Vocal Artists of Iowa woke my lethargic Christmas spirit and gave me the inspiration to move into the final week of Advent hopeful for a brighter future.

We keep trying to figure out how to do music in the restrictive world in which we live. They found a way and got me to my feet (something I don’t do much anymore).

These artists are drawn from high school teachers who rarely get the opportunity to perform. When they do, it is with the aplomb of the professional singer who prepares away and comes together for a brief rehearsal period before performing.

Each of us present likely has a different favorite! Yes, they hit a bull’s-eye and I am a better musician for it.

Here’s hoping your Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, or Tet spirit is fully awakened and ready for the challenges we are about to face. “May your troubles all be small ones and your fortunes 10 times 10!”

Richard Tiegs is a local musician who contributes to the weekly music musings from time to time.

