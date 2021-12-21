Clinton Fire Department Thanks Skyler Hinton and Danny Michael for Their Generous Donation to Christmas Cheer Bicycle Program

The Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company helped make life a little better for those who are struggling. Fire company members teamed up with the Lock Haven Salvation Army Corps for several hours to ring the bells for their annual Red Kettle Campaign in front of Walmart in Mill Hall this past Saturday. They also, with the help of their loyal bingo patrons, raised $662.78 Friday, Dec. 17 in donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign. Pictured, from left, are John Ripka III, President of the Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Lt. Kendall Stout of the Salvation Army, and Daniel Duck Jr., Deputy Fire Chief of the Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company. A great time was had by all. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all from the Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company!

MILL HALL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO