ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Clinton Fire Department Thanks Skyler Hinton and Danny Michael for Their Generous Donation to Christmas Cheer Bicycle Program

mykdkd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very special thank you to Skyler Hinton and Danny Michael of Sky’s...

www.mykdkd.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Fire Department helps family for Christmas

Lt. Keith McPhaul and Firefighter Savannah Magyr helped out Kristen McCallum and her two children, Jessie McCallum and Harmony Locklear. “I had done Toys for Tots in Laurinburg and she reached out to me and asked if I knew of any other organizations (that could help),” Magyr said. “And I reached out to see if there was someone that could help her, because, if not, I just would have done it out of my own pocket.”
ADVOCACY
WCBD Count on 2

Generous donation to family shows what Christmas is truly about

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Christmas time is not only about giving gifts, but also, helping those in need. That’s exactly what happened Friday, when a family received a generous donation at the Eastern Community Development Corporation. The holiday season means it’s also the giving season, and Friday, one donor decided to pay it forward to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Lockhaven Express

Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company spread Christmas cheer, donates to Salvation Army

The Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company helped make life a little better for those who are struggling. Fire company members teamed up with the Lock Haven Salvation Army Corps for several hours to ring the bells for their annual Red Kettle Campaign in front of Walmart in Mill Hall this past Saturday. They also, with the help of their loyal bingo patrons, raised $662.78 Friday, Dec. 17 in donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign. Pictured, from left, are John Ripka III, President of the Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Lt. Kendall Stout of the Salvation Army, and Daniel Duck Jr., Deputy Fire Chief of the Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company. A great time was had by all. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all from the Mill Hall Volunteer Fire Company!
MILL HALL, PA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fire department purchases life-saving equipment thanks to generous donation

(West argo, ND) -- A generous donation is allowing an area fire department to purchase critical life saving equipment. "What they are is a series of panels that are slightly rounded so to speak and they interlock with each other so if there is a need for a grain bin rescue or someone might be trapped in a grain bin we can deploy these shoots," said Chief Steve Baron from the West Fargo Rural Fire Department.
WEST FARGO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
colemantoday.com

Santa Anna Fire Department Says Thanks for Your Donations

The Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department would like to say Thank You to everyone that has donated to the SAVFD this past year. With your donations, the fire department was able to purchase 4 SCBA’s, battery-operated Jaws of Life set, extraction equipment and other equipment soon to arrive. Your donations are greatly appreciated and, with your generosity, the Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department can continue to serve the citizens of Coleman County. Please remember that all your county volunteer fire departments operate strictly from donations.
SANTA ANNA, TX
ashlandbeacon.com

Fire Department Spreads Christmas Cheer

Earlier this month, the Summit Ironville Fire Department announced via Facebook, “Big news!!! Santa will be coming to a neighborhood near you soon. We will be traveling again this year on Ladder truck five.” The volunteer fire department posted three separate. dates that Santa would be driving through...
cityofkeywest-fl.gov

Key West Fire Department Thanks Generous Community

The Key West Fire Department wants to sincerely thank everyone in the community who donated to our Toys for Tots program. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to brighten the holidays for many little ones. “I want to especially thank Pak Mail, who provided a large U-Haul truck to...
KEY WEST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Bicycles#Charity#Clinton Fire Department
Kanabec County Times Online

Donation powers 23 local fire departments

A fire department is like a family—one that rallies together to save local lives and protect property. Over the years, East Central Energy has built great relationships with many local fire departments. Some ECE employees understand this first-hand because they serve as volunteer firefighters. As in 2020, the pandemic canceled several of ECE’s plans, resulting in budgeted dollars not being spent. Meanwhile, due to increased outdoor activity, fire departments have been busier than ever. To help the men and women who faithfully serve ECE members, in December 2021 the cooperative donated a total of $96,600 to 23 departments across its 14-county service area.
MORA, MN
county10.com

Popo Pistols 4H Club donates time, funds to Christmas Basket Program

(Lander, WY) – The Popo Agie Pistols 4H Club Members volunteered their time helping organize donated food for the Lander Christmas Basket Program on Monday, December 13th. In addition, the Club made a cash donation of $200. Accepting the funds on behalf of the program was Deanna Trumble.
LANDER, WY
orangetownnews.com

Orange Economic Development Corporation Presents Donation to the Orange Volunteer Fire Department

The Orange Economic Development Corporation (OEDC) presented the Orange Volunteer Fire Department with a donation of $2,500 on December 9th from the proceeds received at the OEDC’s Annual Golf Tournament. The organization teamed up with the fire department at the tournament that took place on September 27, 2021. Chief Vaughan Dumas accepted the donation, which will contribute to purchasing a gear extractor washing machine–used to wash the carcinogens from firefighter’s turnout gear. The machine has not been replaced since 1999 and is much needed. The OEDC is excited to continue its partnership with the Fire Department at its next tournament, scheduled for September 13, 2022. Pictured from left to right: Paul Gehr (OEDC Treasurer), Debbie Clancy (OEDC President), Chief Vaughan Dumas, Mike Latella (OEDC Board Member), and Roy Cuzzocreo (OEDC Board Member).
ORANGE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wallstreetwindow.com

Operation Christmas Cheer Toy Donation Launched in Rockingham County, NC

The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office collected toys for patients in the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Wentworth, NC (December 10, 2021) – The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office along with several local fire departments hand delivered a trailer load of toys to the UNC Burn Unit in Chapel Hill thanks to the generous donations of Rockingham County residents.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
firefighternation.com

Late Danbury Resident Donates $142,000 to Fire Department

The News-Times, Danbury, Conn. Dec. 13—DANBURY — A late resident has donated more than $142,000 to the city’s career fire department. The donation from Ruth M. Pearce came as a surprise to the Danbury Fire Department, Chief Richard Thode said. He’s not sure exactly how the department will use the donation, but expects it’ll go toward community programs and firefighter safety “in respect for Ruth and her brother that some members worked with,” he said.
DANBURY, CT
WDTN

Donate ornaments to cheer hospitalized kids this Christmas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can brighten a child’s Christmas this year at Dayton Children’s Hospital. While many kids are enjoying Christmas break and excitedly anticipating Christmas activities, 134 kids are staying in hospital beds at Dayton Children’s. This year, the hospital says you can customize a Christmas ornament for one of these 134 kids […]
DAYTON, OH
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego Fire Departments loads up donated toys

Employees delivered items to Tualatin Valley Elks Lodge to benefit local communities this month. The Lake Oswego Fire Department is helping spread joy this holiday season by collecting new, unwrapped toys for its 2021 Christmas Toy Drive. People donated toys at various drop-off sites, which were then delivered to the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department donates, builds, delivers meals to 200 families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A tradition that spans nearly 90 years. “(The Sam Saibini Christmas Food Basketball Project got) started by a Reno fireman and it started for people who couldn’t afford food,” said firefighter Jana Maas. “Firefighters also bought wood, and coal because during the depression people couldn’t afford to keep their houses warm.”
RENO, NV
newscenter1.tv

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department called to deliver holiday cheer with sirens and Santa

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. — Not all calls for first responders are emergencies. Sometimes, they have an opportunity to serve in less urgent, yet extremely meaningful ways. Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department rolled out their trucks and responded to a call for some Christmas cheer. The call came in from Black Hills Children’s Home, nestled away in the snowy forest. It serves as a treatment center and special education school for children who are working to overcome obstacle in their lives.
ROCKERVILLE, SD
kentuckytoday.com

Donations bring Christmas cheer to tornado-ravaged communities

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) – The City of Mayfield and Graves County will help deliver holiday cheer to residents impacted by the catastrophic tornado with Operation Christmas on Tuesday, December 21, while first lady Britainy Beshear will distribute toys donated to her drive at five locations in the tornado corridor.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy