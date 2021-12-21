Give the gift of beauty with gift certificates from So Natural Institute

Last year we didn’t receive the homemade English muffins our neighbors usually bake and deliver to us for the holidays. They have generously been gifting us with these scratch-made muffins for almost 20 years now and, not to be overly dramatic, their absence threw our entire Christmas breakfast out of wack! You see, on Christmas morning my mother always makes Conecuh sausage (also an annual gift from a friend), scrambled eggs and creamed chipped beef over English muffins. English muffins! They’re the building blocks of the entire breakfast operation. It turns out that over the years we’ve become increasingly dependent on particular edible gifts. Many of our holiday traditions have evolved to incorporate them. They’ve become so integral to our annual celebrations that if even one treat is forgotten, the entire holiday flow is in jeopardy!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO