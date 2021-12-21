Preston under an air quality advisory

After disaster struck last weekend, area sheriff's are encouraging that people use caution. Fremont County Sheriff, Len Humphries says, after a successful weekend of training for the Search and Rescue team, that conditions are right in his county for a worst case scenario. "We've got about 46 inches of new snow on top of a layer of ice, which that's not good" The post After disaster struck, area Sheriff urges caution in the mountains appeared first on Local News 8.

FREMONT COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO