Preston, ID

Preston under an air quality advisory

By Jeff Roper
 4 days ago

An air quality advisory has been issued by the Idaho Department of environmental quality...Due to elevated pollutant levels & stagnant conditions, air quality is expected to become unhealthy for sensitive groups in Franklin county, including the city of Preston. Individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate/smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely.

