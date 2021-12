When Braeswood-area resident Mohammad Ansari went to bed on April 29, he had felt dizzy and out of breath intermittently for two days. Nine days earlier, the seemingly healthy 71-year-old had returned home from Pakistan. He got back to work at his job. Though Ansari had fasted for Ramadan all his life, he later thought the symptoms he was experiencing could be the result of not drinking enough water during his daily fasts that lasted from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO