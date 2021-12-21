ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Lorne Michaels Is Considering Leaving SNL After 50th Anniversary

By TooFab Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorne also has a few people in mind to one day take over his role as executive producer. During an appearance on "CBS Mornings" on Monday December 20, "Saturday Night Live" co-creator, Lorne Michaels, revealed that it may be time for his retirement after the show's 50th anniversary in...

Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live, has admitted that he is considering retiring from the long-running NBC series when it hits its 50th anniversary. Michaels, who still runs the show, told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King that it might be a “really good time to leave”. The variety comedy series is currently in its 47th season and the 50th anniversary would run in the 2024/25 broadcast season. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave,”...
"Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth has been fired from another TV show, "The Equalizer," after at least three women accused him of sexual assault. "Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement on Monday. Noth, 67, had appeared in every episode of the Queen Latifah series (based on the Denzel Washington movies) since its debut earlier this year. He denied allegations by two women last week, and then a third came forward days later. His character Mr. Big was also killed off "SATC," before the allegations surfaced, and cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said Monday that they are "are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."
No other person has had a bigger impact on American comedy than Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live. His sketch comedy show, which he created in 1975, spawned generations of comedy icons, from Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy, to Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler, to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Michaels almost singlehandedly directed the course of modern comedy today, thanks to a sketch comedy show he created that was originally critically panned, but is now widely considered a national treasure. Talking about the legacy of SNL and how he would like to be remembered, Lorne Michaels told Today: "The moment you begin to first of all talk about yourself in the third person or … worry about where your museum is going to go … it means you're out of the game, and I love the game too much," he said. "And why would you want to leave the game if you — if you're good at it?"
Longtime "Saturday Night Live" boss, Lorne Michaels, is thinking ahead to when he might ultimately retire from his position at the show. Michaels has been the co-creator and lead producer of the series since it got its start in the 1970s. He left his duties in 1980 only to return five years later, where he's been at the helm of the popular late-night sketch series ever since. However, at 77-years-old, he's looking ahead to the future and the end of his run once again.
The stars gather to salute stage, screen and music legends during the 44th Kennedy Center Honors (CBS, 9/8c). Filmed on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the annual celebration will honor singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell; operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels; legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler; and Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have officially stepped into their biggest roles yet: becoming parents. On Saturday, Dec. 18, a source confirmed to E! News that the Date Night actress, 41, and the Big Mouth actor, 39, had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to People and TMZ, Olivia gave birth on Nov. 24, just one day before Thanksgiving.
Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father's most memorable scenes from 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian's ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney's struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
