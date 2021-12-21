ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A record-breaking performance and four high-scoring hoopsters: Vote for Post-Crescent athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Appleton Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future athlete of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Chloe Vogel of St. Mary Catholic girls basketball won last week’s poll with 6,860 votes out of 15,986 total.

If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

Community Policy