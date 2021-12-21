Vaccine mandate should apply to parks patrons as well

The Bainbridge Island Metro Parks District's board voted to require all employees and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly two years into the pandemic, that's about time.

But I wonder why not require patrons to be vaccinated? An employee sitting in an office responding to email is probably not spewing forth the volume of virus laden droplets into the air as someone running around an indoor basketball or tennis court for an hour or two. If this disease is so contagious and serious (and it is), then vaccinated patrons should be protected from those who are unvaccinated.

Even restaurants in Seattle require customers to be vaccinated before having a meal indoors. And I don't think any diner, other than my friend Larry, expends as much energy or expels as much air eating a meal as a tennis player.

John Atkinson, Bainbridge Island