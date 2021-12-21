ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, OH

Windham woman listed in stable condition day after head-on collision on Route 5

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
A Windham woman seriously injured in a head-on collision on Route 5 in Charlestown on Tuesday afternoon was listed in stable condition at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, a UH spokeswoman said early Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a media release Wednesday that Caitlin Squibbs, 28, was flown by helicopter to Cleveland with "serious injuries." The highway patrol said that Kate Harkless, 34, of Newton Falls, was taken to UH Portage Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. UH spokeswoman Carly Belsterling said Harkless is not currently listed as a patient. Additional information was unavailable.

The highway patrol says that Harkless was driving westbound in a 2004 Jeep Liberty when she allegedly drove over the center line to pass a vehicle ahead of her and crashed into an eastbound Kia Sportage driven by Squibbs, just east of Esworthy Road at about 12:41 p.m. Both women were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Trooper Brian Cannon, of the highway patrol's Ravenna post, said Tuesday that the speed limit in that area is 55 mph. Squibbs' injuries were considered "life threatening" at the time, said Cannon.

The road remained closed until 3:29 p.m. No charges or citations have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

The Charlestown Township Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Portage County Prosecutor's Office and John’s Towing also responded to the crash scene.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Windham woman listed in stable condition day after head-on collision on Route 5

